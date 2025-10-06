WTF drives them to come here?

Lots of SciFi writers have imagined all sort of scenarios for interstellar contact between species. Everything from harvesting flesh, to harvesting DNA, to harvesting materials/goods in an economic way.

All of these scenarios all blithely dismiss the huge amount of time it takes to cross interstellar distances. A vast, giant amount of time, pushing your bulk through space.

3IATLAS has done just that. We suspect it’s been coming at us for fuck-all thousands of years. We suspect it’s behind the signal in 1977 called the ‘WOW’ signal. If so, that was 3IATLAS doing the equivalent of you pushing the garage door opener remote just ahead of driving in, only they did it in 1977.

In my opinion, there is no Life as we know it within 3IATLAS...that had ridden it all the way here. No countless generations making their way across the vastness of Deep Space. We can speculate that 3IATLAS does have inhabitants, either hibernating, or AI driven flesh-bots, or some form of Life we have yet to imagine. Or just recently dialed-in via entangled particle transfer device (portal/gate thingy).

Still though, even if you speculate that an incredibly stable, and very long lived species sent out 3IATLAS with automation thousands of years ago with an inbuilt transfer portal, it still begs the question, “Why?”.

What can possibly drive them to expend that level of energy? And no, it’s not to become part of our religions and myths. Nor is any species going to all that effort to ‘save’ us from ourselves. That’s delusional thinking.

There is no ‘galactic federation’. There is no ‘solar warden’. None of that low grade derivative corey goode type scifi rip-off material is real. None of it. There is no ascension. You are not going to get a rainbow light body.

None of us is getting out of here alive.

Presumably it’s the same with the 3IATLAS crew.

So again? Why would any intelligent species go to such trouble over such a great length of duration?

There are few, very few reasons that would make any sense at all. A couple are dark and dreary, but one is intriguing.

It could be that a species, becomes intelligent, and becomes aware of the Ontology, and the Experience Experiment (this Matterium, and All Life In It). Perhaps, once aware of it, for their own motivations, which of course are entirely the result of Universe providing them, they may decide to actively, consciously, participate in the quest for Novelty.

A very effective, perhaps the most effective, way in which to increase the Novelty in this Matterium is to have deliberate cross species connections. Complexity will take exponential leaps with each species involved. Ideas exchanges would be very powerful. And so damn dangerous it’s species destroying funny.

Of course, there is already the de facto cross species connections increasing our complexity within our event-stream in our eternal now with 3IATLAS merely arriving here...without regard to what them boys may think they are doing...

of course, there is always THE only reason that any of us boys do anything in this Universe….WOMEN!

Ok, yes it sounds silly, but think about it… i have, and it makes sense.

i have my Heidi, my woman. So you are not finding me out doing shit & causing problems in some other solar system. i have a real solid reason to stay home.

Hmmm? And these 3IATLAS boys? Why aren’t they home with their women? Hmmmm…..?