Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sal's avatar
Sal
9h

It’s women consciousness on board looking for real men! They’ll do a U-turn soon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Douglas Cuddler's avatar
Douglas Cuddler
8h

As Richard Pryor said, “It’s all about the pussy!”

Prime pussy is the goal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
166 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 clif high
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture