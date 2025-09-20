📜 Catalogue of the Dead Gods of Men – Previous Ages

Mesopotamia (Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian)

An/Anu – sky father

Enlil – storm, authority

Enki (Ea) – waters, wisdom, crafts

Inanna (Ishtar) – love, war, sex, fertility

Ninhursag (Ki) – earth mother

Nanna (Sin) – moon

Utu (Shamash) – sun, justice

Ereshkigal – underworld queen

Tiamat – primordial chaos/sea

Marduk – city-god of Babylon, order vs. chaos

Ashur – Assyrian national god

Egyptian

Ra (Re, Aten) – sun

Osiris – death, resurrection

Isis (Aset) – magic, mother goddess

Horus – sky, kingship

Set (Seth) – chaos, storms, desert

Anubis (Inpu) – embalming, death rites

Thoth (Djehuty) – writing, wisdom

Hathor – love, joy, music

Amun (Amun-Ra) – hidden/creator sun god

Ptah – crafts, creation

Bastet – cats, home, fertility

Sekhmet – lioness, war, healing

Greek

Zeus – sky, thunder

Hera – marriage, sovereignty

Poseidon – sea, earthquakes

Hades – underworld

Athena – wisdom, strategy

Apollo – sun, prophecy, music

Artemis – moon, hunt

Ares – war

Aphrodite – love, beauty

Hermes – messenger, trade, trickery

Hephaestus – smithing, fire

Dionysus – wine, ecstasy

Roman

(Mostly Greek gods under Latin names)

Jupiter (Zeus)

Juno (Hera)

Neptune (Poseidon)

Pluto (Hades)

Mars (Ares)

Venus (Aphrodite)

Mercury (Hermes)

Minerva (Athena)

Apollo (same)

Diana (Artemis)

Vulcan (Hephaestus)

Bacchus (Dionysus)

Saturn (Cronus) – agriculture, old age

Norse / Germanic

Odin (Wotan) – wisdom, war, sorcery

Thor (Donar) – thunder, protection

Freyr – fertility, peace

Freyja – love, magic, war

Loki – trickster, fire/chaos

Tyr – justice, oaths

Heimdall – watchman, Bifrost guardian

Baldr – light, beauty, peace

Frigg – foresight, marriage

Njord – sea, wealth

Skadi – winter, hunting

Celtic (Gaelic, Brittonic, Continental)

The Dagda – “Good God,” father, fertility, wisdom

Brigid – poetry, smithing, healing, fire

Lugh – skill, sun, arts

The Morrígan – war, fate, sovereignty

Nuada – silver hand, kingship

Cernunnos – horned god of nature, animals

Epona – horses

Danu (Anu) – mother goddess

Slavic

Perun – thunder, war

Veles (Volos) – underworld, cattle, magic

Svarog – fire, smithing

Mokosh – earth, fertility, women

Rod – progenitor, fate

Dazhbog – sun god

Baltic (Lithuanian, Latvian)

Dievas/Dievs – sky father

Perkūnas/Perkons – thunder

Saule – sun goddess

Laima – fate

Velnias – underworld

Hindu / Vedic

Indra – thunder, rain, war

Agni – fire, sacrifice

Varuna – cosmic order, sea

Surya – sun

Vishnu – preserver

Shiva – destroyer/transformer

Brahma – creator

Devi (Durga, Kali, Parvati, Lakshmi, Saraswati) – goddess in many forms

Ganesha – remover of obstacles

Hanuman – monkey god, devotion

Chinese (ancient + Taoist)

Shangdi – supreme heaven deity (Shang era)

Nuwa – creator goddess

Fuxi – culture hero

Yu Huang (Jade Emperor) – ruler of heavens

Guanyin – mercy, compassion

Zhong Kui – demon slayer

Japanese (Shinto)

Izanagi & Izanami – creator deities

Amaterasu – sun goddess

Tsukuyomi – moon god

Susanoo – storm, sea

Inari – rice, prosperity

Hachiman – war, protection

Mesoamerican (Olmec, Maya, Aztec)

Quetzalcoatl (Kukulkan) – feathered serpent, wisdom

Tezcatlipoca – fate, sorcery, night

Huitzilopochtli – sun, war

Tlaloc – rain, fertility

Chac (Maya) – rain

Ixchel (Maya) – moon, fertility

Itzamna (Maya) – creator god

Andean (Inca, pre-Inca)

Viracocha – creator god

Inti – sun

Mama Quilla – moon

Pachamama – earth mother

Illapa – thunder

African (Yoruba, Akan, Fon, etc.)

Olodumare – supreme sky god (Yoruba)

Shango – thunder, justice (Yoruba)

Ogun – iron, war (Yoruba)

Yemoja – mother waters (Yoruba)

Mawu-Lisa – moon & sun twins (Fon)

Nyame – sky god (Akan)

Polynesian / Oceanic

Tangaroa (Kanaloa) – sea god

Tāne (Kane) – forests, light

Māui – trickster hero

Pele – volcano goddess (Hawaii)

Ku – war god (Hawaii)

This is only the core pantheons; each culture has dozens or hundreds of local, regional, or ancestral deities, many blending into one another over time.