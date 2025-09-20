A FEW of the Dead Gods of Men.
There are always more dead gods than living ones. The god of the current age always changes with each generation.
📜 Catalogue of the Dead Gods of Men – Previous Ages
Mesopotamia (Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian)
An/Anu – sky father
Enlil – storm, authority
Enki (Ea) – waters, wisdom, crafts
Inanna (Ishtar) – love, war, sex, fertility
Ninhursag (Ki) – earth mother
Nanna (Sin) – moon
Utu (Shamash) – sun, justice
Ereshkigal – underworld queen
Tiamat – primordial chaos/sea
Marduk – city-god of Babylon, order vs. chaos
Ashur – Assyrian national god
Egyptian
Ra (Re, Aten) – sun
Osiris – death, resurrection
Isis (Aset) – magic, mother goddess
Horus – sky, kingship
Set (Seth) – chaos, storms, desert
Anubis (Inpu) – embalming, death rites
Thoth (Djehuty) – writing, wisdom
Hathor – love, joy, music
Amun (Amun-Ra) – hidden/creator sun god
Ptah – crafts, creation
Bastet – cats, home, fertility
Sekhmet – lioness, war, healing
Greek
Zeus – sky, thunder
Hera – marriage, sovereignty
Poseidon – sea, earthquakes
Hades – underworld
Athena – wisdom, strategy
Apollo – sun, prophecy, music
Artemis – moon, hunt
Ares – war
Aphrodite – love, beauty
Hermes – messenger, trade, trickery
Hephaestus – smithing, fire
Dionysus – wine, ecstasy
Roman
(Mostly Greek gods under Latin names)
Jupiter (Zeus)
Juno (Hera)
Neptune (Poseidon)
Pluto (Hades)
Mars (Ares)
Venus (Aphrodite)
Mercury (Hermes)
Minerva (Athena)
Apollo (same)
Diana (Artemis)
Vulcan (Hephaestus)
Bacchus (Dionysus)
Saturn (Cronus) – agriculture, old age
Norse / Germanic
Odin (Wotan) – wisdom, war, sorcery
Thor (Donar) – thunder, protection
Freyr – fertility, peace
Freyja – love, magic, war
Loki – trickster, fire/chaos
Tyr – justice, oaths
Heimdall – watchman, Bifrost guardian
Baldr – light, beauty, peace
Frigg – foresight, marriage
Njord – sea, wealth
Skadi – winter, hunting
Celtic (Gaelic, Brittonic, Continental)
The Dagda – “Good God,” father, fertility, wisdom
Brigid – poetry, smithing, healing, fire
Lugh – skill, sun, arts
The Morrígan – war, fate, sovereignty
Nuada – silver hand, kingship
Cernunnos – horned god of nature, animals
Epona – horses
Danu (Anu) – mother goddess
Slavic
Perun – thunder, war
Veles (Volos) – underworld, cattle, magic
Svarog – fire, smithing
Mokosh – earth, fertility, women
Rod – progenitor, fate
Dazhbog – sun god
Baltic (Lithuanian, Latvian)
Dievas/Dievs – sky father
Perkūnas/Perkons – thunder
Saule – sun goddess
Laima – fate
Velnias – underworld
Hindu / Vedic
Indra – thunder, rain, war
Agni – fire, sacrifice
Varuna – cosmic order, sea
Surya – sun
Vishnu – preserver
Shiva – destroyer/transformer
Brahma – creator
Devi (Durga, Kali, Parvati, Lakshmi, Saraswati) – goddess in many forms
Ganesha – remover of obstacles
Hanuman – monkey god, devotion
Chinese (ancient + Taoist)
Shangdi – supreme heaven deity (Shang era)
Nuwa – creator goddess
Fuxi – culture hero
Yu Huang (Jade Emperor) – ruler of heavens
Guanyin – mercy, compassion
Zhong Kui – demon slayer
Japanese (Shinto)
Izanagi & Izanami – creator deities
Amaterasu – sun goddess
Tsukuyomi – moon god
Susanoo – storm, sea
Inari – rice, prosperity
Hachiman – war, protection
Mesoamerican (Olmec, Maya, Aztec)
Quetzalcoatl (Kukulkan) – feathered serpent, wisdom
Tezcatlipoca – fate, sorcery, night
Huitzilopochtli – sun, war
Tlaloc – rain, fertility
Chac (Maya) – rain
Ixchel (Maya) – moon, fertility
Itzamna (Maya) – creator god
Andean (Inca, pre-Inca)
Viracocha – creator god
Inti – sun
Mama Quilla – moon
Pachamama – earth mother
Illapa – thunder
African (Yoruba, Akan, Fon, etc.)
Olodumare – supreme sky god (Yoruba)
Shango – thunder, justice (Yoruba)
Ogun – iron, war (Yoruba)
Yemoja – mother waters (Yoruba)
Mawu-Lisa – moon & sun twins (Fon)
Nyame – sky god (Akan)
Polynesian / Oceanic
Tangaroa (Kanaloa) – sea god
Tāne (Kane) – forests, light
Māui – trickster hero
Pele – volcano goddess (Hawaii)
Ku – war god (Hawaii)
This is only the core pantheons; each culture has dozens or hundreds of local, regional, or ancestral deities, many blending into one another over time.