A long and winding road...

Bio: Brian Ruhe

Vancouver, Canada | Age: 65

Email: brian@brianruhe.ca

I am a truth-seeker, with over 3,500 videos produced since 2011 on global power structures, UFOs, extraterrestrials, and Buddhism.

As a leading thinker in the field of ufology, my core hypothesis is that extraterrestrials have been hybridizing humanity since the 1850s—guiding us toward becoming a telepathic, multidimensional species with a higher spiritual orientation. My full hypothesis, An ET Hypothesis with Sources, is available on my blog:

👉 An ET Hypothesis with Sources

I’ve devoted over 3,000 hours to research since 2006 and hosted conversations with many of the world’s top voices in the field, including Richard Dolan, Stanton Friedman, Stephen Bassett, Mary Rodwell, Rey Hernandez, Kathleen Marden, Barbara Lamb and Michael Schratt.

Before turning to ufology, I was a Theravāda Buddhist monk and the author of three books on Buddhism. Since 1996, I have taught Buddhist philosophy and meditation in more than 2,000 classrooms. Today, I connect the dots between Buddhist cosmology and UFO phenomena, showing how both point toward expanded consciousness and a larger reality.

I lead the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup, where my mission is to prepare humanity for contact with Non-Human Intelligences (NHI) and to raise awareness of the alien agenda for our collective spiritual advancement. My focus is on answering the pivotal questions: Why are ETs here? What is their role in our evolution? Where is this journey leading us?

With about 13,000 subscribers across my video platforms and roughly 1,400 daily views, I am dedicated to sharing this knowledge and helping humanity step into its cosmic future.

