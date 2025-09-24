Aliens is RACIST!

Yep. Get ready….

Yep, Aliens is racist. So get ready to be labeled.

It’s happened before. In human history aliens, these “El”, the Elohim of the Torah/Old Testament, were seriously racist fuckers. And they put that on humans.

The El selected a group, a tribe of humans, and declared them to be ‘the chosen’, the ‘superior ones (of the humans)’. This put racism on humanity. The ‘chosen ones’ became real jackasses by adopting this attitude of superiority that was declared by the Elohim who were just a bunch of space aliens.

It also happened in ancient Hindu culture, the same damn thing. Space aliens, also the El by another name in another language, and Bob’s-your-alien-uncle, we have racism dividing the humans in to ‘castes’.

Yep. Get ready, bend over, here it comes again.

Racism is here to stay in Humanity, and it may well get exacerbated in these coming months by the ‘resolution’ of the 3IATLAS ‘questions’. Is it? Or not? Are they back? Or is this a new bunch?

One surety of ANY occupants of 3IATLAS is that they will be acting all superior and be your basic racist (*really ‘species-ists’) buttheads. We’ve been here before.

The thing is that this time around our officialdom is going to be a problem; both for the space aliens, and us regular humans. This will come rocketing to the surface of our interaction with the space aliens simply because our officialdom thinks it knows what’s what, and what to do with it.

Wrong.

The reason their thinking will be wrong is that it is entirely structured within the paradigm laid on humanity in the distant past by the Elohim. This paradigm is based on the idea that the ‘grit’ of this Universe is both real and meaningful.

Again. Wrong.

These days the ‘gritology paradigm’ bequeathed to us by the Elohim is falling away. Even the gritology ‘scientists’ now acknowledge that atoms, electrons, et al, are merely instances of a state of the field, and not a reality independent of it.

So it goes in grit world. Crumbling away bit by chunk.

The paradigm that dominates officialdom will not survive contact with aliens. With out regard to whether 3IATLAS is ‘inhabited’ by biologic beings, or controlled remotely by an app, once our officialdom has to face aliens ‘officially’, albeit even internally while denying the reality to the outside world, government’s authority crumbles away like their paradigm.

Problem is that officialdom does not have a replacement ready.

The problem is that officialdom does not have a paradigm waiting in the wings. Theirs is going to fail as more and more events and discoveries punch holes in it by ‘not fitting their expectations’….by not fitting in their physics and science paradigm exactly the way that anti-gravity, and the existence of non human intelligence does not.

...and another one bites the dust.

At some point there will be so many holes punched in their ‘scientific’ paradigm, it will collapse of its own weight and fragility.

You see, it is their claim of understanding, and dominating ‘science’ that props up the whole of the gritology paradigm.

Look how much of their cloak of authority has evaporated with their claims of ‘safe and effective vaccines’?!? Now apply that to all their science and what is the result? Well, in my opinion, officialdom comes off worse than a bunch of talmudic witches out stirring pots in the woods. Are you going to listen to these buttheads? Take their orders? Seriously?

Boil! Boil! Toil and Trouble.

It’s coming...this paradigm, and control system collapse. With the very first encounter with non human intelligence with which officialdom has to officially contend.

That’s when they’re fucked.

Mostly officialdom is fucked because they don’t know how to think about this Matterium excepting in their failing gritology paradigm. That’s gonna upset all these authoritarian control freaks like you cannot imagine now. Nor do they realize how sweeping will be the changes required in their new world as members of ‘the inferior species’.

Remember Aliens is racist.

...and a lot of other things that we will get into when we are a little further along in this event-stream.