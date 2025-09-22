While 3IATLAS being Non Human Intelligence directed/created is cool as fuck, in my opinion, speculation about the Aliens, and the object, it’s goals, and purpose, are mostly an entertaining waste of time. We won’t know, can’t know, until it reveals itself more.

To my mind it’s the reaction of humans, and humanity en masse that is most compelling to consider.

These reactions are quite fascinating. Even now there are humans placing options bets on all manner of financial potential occurrences that they believe will manifest simply because 3IATLAS is here, and *may* be aliens. Their thinking is that this period of only ‘potential’ will provide them with great gains at the point that the potential around the objects coalesces into solidity of some form. Many of these options are timed for October 3, as well as the 29th. There are some further out into December and January, reflecting, in my opinion, minds that are a bit more astute about how long it takes social movements to manifest relative to external events. There is some real validity in this thinking. In my opinion, the shifts, financial, economic, and military/political that will occur in October as a result of how human thinking changes relative to 3IATLAS will manifest as the smaller effects of this expansion of collective human consciousness.

It is worth noting that most of the options trading at this point is driven by Israeli financial corporations.

These financial waves will have very long lasting impacts on our human social order structure.

In 2003 i ran a long term projection that provided a view some decades out. That view loosely described all of Humanity, over the course of a single week, that was triggered by a single day, just stopping their activity, and looking up. Then going home.

The imagery provided by the data suggested that people in offices would look out windows early in the morning, then just go home. No real panic, though hugely emotional, and mentally unstable, they would (mostly) just go home.

The imagery described battlefields on the other side of Earth, then in night conditions, where this would also happen. Men fighting on all sides would stop, look up into the sky, then turn their vehicles, tanks, trucks et al, around, and simply leave the battlefield. Commanders attempting to stop the Great Leaving were shot in the head. It (war?) was over. The men were done.

At its core, the description yielded a picture of Humanity changing all in a day.

In 2003 it seemed absolute bullshit and crazy.

Well, then along comes 3IATLAS. And the other objects of unknown nature. Now not so crazy.

Not to put too fine a point on it, since March of 2024, the phrase i have used is “Endeavor to survive 2025.”

There are still a few more months. Keep on keeping on.