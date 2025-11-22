Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cawley's avatar
John Cawley
1d

Try the "farmer carry." You simply pick up a heavy weight in each hand and walk--and not even that far. I filled 2 5-gal buckets w/ desert (sandy) dirt. That gave me about 70 pounds each. Not quite the optimal 50% of my body weight, but close enough. I pick 'em up and carry them for 1 minute. Benefits: grip strength, legs, core. Google it for more specs and options. I'm 76. It's not that I need to live so darned long, but I sure would like to enjoy these years in good health--and I am! Clif, love you, man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Tim W.'s avatar
Tim W.
1d

I am 62 years old and have a hand grip strength of 59kg. The exercise physiologist was staggered by the reading. He couldn't manage that himself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 clif high
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture