Predictive mind can suck. Especially if you don’t have an understanding of what it’s doing or why.

Manifestation is built into your mind. Definitely encoded into the matter of your brain. This common shared reality manifests through that part of your brain, which is presumed to be associated with the claustrum, that part of the brain that also is presumed to host your consciousness, aka “the observer that is seeing, and aware of seeing”.

Your observer, which is you, which is just a bit of Supreme Consciousness that has tricked itself into being isolated, is also known as “that which hears itself asking the question ‘who am I?’”.

We have all been given a very false understanding of this common shared reality. We have been lied into thinking that the material reality, this manifested reality, is meaningful. It is not. It is already manifested. The Matterium, this giant space where all the matter is to be found, your ass, what you sit it upon, the building that houses that chair, the planet that supports that building, et cetera, are all here on their own, and we who have a body living a Life just come here & stumble around among all this stuff. And spend a large part of our days cleaning the grit off of all the stuff.

This is a totally bass-ackwards way of viewing our common shared reality. First, matter is not meaningful. It is the hardened state of our previous collective state of being. In other words, and quite factually, Humanity is co-creating our common shared reality.

Instead of “stuff and shit just happens” paradigm in which the matter exists even if we do not, we live in a co-creation Matterium where the matter is basically hardened emotion backed ‘thoughts’ from all us humans. We all co-create the reality. It only exists in our minds. And only exists because your mind participates in its creation.

This is called ‘manifestation’. This is why we call this place “manifest reality”. It’s already been manifested. Done, complete. Now onto the next thing to co-create.

Your life works this way. There’s tons of evidence that your understanding was fucked over by school and a social order that has been taken over by some nasty fucktards, but we need not go there now.

The point here is that your mind is co-creating, all damn day. All night. We need to re-examine how we think our minds work with this new understanding.

How many ‘mental illness’ conditions are really our misunderstanding or lack of any understanding of a large part of what our brains are doing all day and how this activity may be misinterpreted as a mental illness.

Does your mind seem to have a constant activity showing you the next thing it thinks you are supposed to be doing? Do you have images of your next chore while performing one? Does your mind constantly seem to ‘drive’ you to this next task, as though ‘predicting’ it ahead of your doing it? And to some great precision? In images?

That’s mental illness, but not as the psychologists believe. It is a form of predictive mind which is to say that part of your mental process of co-creating our common shared reality that is out of balance with the creation process itself. Yes, it’s disturbing, but less so once you understand why it’s occurring. It may be able to be brought back into balance by practicing active co-creation where that aspect of mind is placed to work on manifesting a specific imagining. There is a whole technique for this. People with ‘runaway’ minds are particularly good at it once they get into the feeling of this practice.

Here are the top 20 of the ‘mental illness’ categories that AI thinks should be reexamined within the framework of we don’t really know what our brain and mind are doing most of the day, and it is likely far more complex than the academics (officialdom retards with degrees for sitting on their asses) may understand.

1. Anxiety Disorders

2. Depression

3. Bipolar Disorder

4. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

5. Schizophrenia

6. Eating Disorders

7. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

8. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

9. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

10. Borderline Personality Disorder

11. Dissociative Disorders

12. Panic Disorder

13. Social Anxiety Disorder

14. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

15. Paranoia

16. Psychosis

17. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

18. Sleep-Wake Disorders

19. Neurodevelopmental Disorders

20. Mood Disorders

So understand, it’s not your mind that is ‘tarded, but the paradigm of those who are judging it.

Change your mind about the paradigm, and see what else in your body’s Life and common shared reality will also change.