Black eyed looks…

Aliens meet Jesus. Over there. In the emerging event-stream.

It’s not really news, as the initial wave has broken on the shores of Humanity, but there is a great global Christian revival occurring.

This had been in the data since 2003, but unable to be really isolated until after 2011. It appeared as a background social movement at that time against which Bitcoin would rise to the level of a vehicle for ‘international settlements’, and silver, as an investment would be escalating against a growing demand from the ‘new electrics’ which was described in 2003 as being a ‘new form of electrical generation and use paradigm’.

These and many other innovations were seen against the background of large social movements sweeping through humanity. One of these was this description of a “global christian revival’. At that time, and over the years, very little of the description of this social movement made any sense at all.

Now, it’s coming a bit more into focus.

The descriptions of the emergence of the global Christian wave were always confusing. Many of the elements were themselves puzzling. The data always included the idea of fighting around the idea and emergence of this new Christ following wave. Especially in the Churches. Almost all of them. The data had a few exceptions, but all of the ‘main line’ churches were in disarray and major contention internally. This was showing as producing all manner of effects.

There were descriptions of mega-churches in which gun fights break out between factions over merely bringing up the ‘forbidden’ knowledge in their building. The data went to the idea of parishioners shooting at each other and the pastors shooting at everyone. Perhaps the language was merely indicating the intensity of the emotions, and not actual bullets flying. In any case though, the Great Christ Revival was indicated as destroying the ‘church’ in all its forms.

This makes a lot more sense now, given recent events.

While the Charlie Kirk sacrificial theater occurrence did indeed spark an element of this revival, it’s not going to be the main show.

There were always Aliens in the background.

The descriptions of these events and this ‘time’ always had ‘aliens’ doing shit in them. The ‘what’ they were doing was never clear in the data, which was taken as a sign of government fuckery that may yet be revealed, but the ‘aliens’ were there. Participating in the events that were piling out on Humanity during the period of the Great Christ Revival.

The aliens are here. And we have the other aspects of the global human agitation also present now while the early signs of this movement are revealing themselves.

This revival will not be egalitarian. It will be leaving all the Bible believers behind. This will emerge as the thematic elements within the social understanding will be around ‘manifestation’, and the event-stream within this Eternal Now.

The projection is clearer now: the strict bible worshiping people will reject the Christ Revival as it rejects their book, the officialdom bible, especially the old testament (torah translation) in favor of the ‘forbidden’ books, most notably the gospel of Thomas. This book will be a key focus of the revival. It’s this departure from ‘authoritarian’ canon that brings the black eyed looks from the bible book supporters. And the acrimony, and denunciation, and actual fighting.

The fighting will only spur on the adoption of the Christ Revival in the forbidden books as these will be participating in the shift into the New Paradigm, of Consciousness as All which has an event-stream within this Eternal Now that is able to be altered by the direct focused emotion backed attention of the human mind. In essence you participate in the co-creation of our common shared reality.

Or as is found with the Gospel of Thomas:

Jesus said, “Recognize what is in your sight, and that which is hidden from you will become plain to you. For there is nothing hidden which will not become manifest.”

You can make it manifest. You just need to put in the emotional backed mental effort. It will happen. Also, don’t get hung up on the ‘how’ part. Leave that to Universe to work out for you. Don’t concern yourself with the details.

You can get in early on this new wave by reading your Thomas with the perspective of it all being about the event-stream, this local version of the eternal now, and manifestation. Neville Goddard did good work on the ‘mechanisms’ of manifestation in this event-stream, and how our consciousness influences it.

As part of these events, in this ‘Adjustment Period’, we will see that government is going to have a difficult time adapting to the alteration of our common shared reality by the many manifesting trends. The [DS] no longer has dominion over the manifesting event-stream. Yes. That’s how they got and kept power, by way of active event-stream alterations. Their control has fractured. They will be fading away as the ideas involved in the personal control over the manifestations within one’s body’s Life spread to an increasingly aware population JUST as the aliens begin to make their presence felt within the event-stream.

It will be quite complex. Competing interests now shifting their energies out of this material manifest reality to the stream of the manifestation itself. Humans are not used to thinking of contention in such terms. It’s so far beyond 6gen warfare that we don’t yet have terms for it.

But don’t worry about that part of it. Language will be sure to manifest ahead of the events themselves.

You can think about it when you are not working on your manifestations.

Faith moves the substance of our emerging reality into the shape that you desire.

It’s a lot of work, and it takes skill, which takes practice to develop.

Keep on keeping on. And yes, those critters over there in the event-stream are the aliens, but we need not worry about them at this point.

Universe provides and guides,

my eyes to see, my voice to say,

“My! How wondrous is THIS day!”