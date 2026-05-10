How the Globalists really really fucked up.

“They are doing it again because we did not hang them after this last one” is the general consensus emerging on X and other platforms. That is to say, the whole ‘hanta virus’ pending pandemic narrative now showing at a Globalist Outlet near Your feed.

“33 Cases” of deadly Hanta, or is it Santa? Both are just parts of a narrative.

In my opinion, this balloon has popped.





In the deflation of the grand Hanta virus conspiracy it’s possible to see an opportunity that the globalist dweebs missed. It would have been so perfect for them. It was there all along yet totally unseen.

We could have been having the Ultimate Pandemic right this moment!

We could be living through DEADLY SPACE VIRUS!

Yes, the simple minded globalists did NOT see that the perfect opportunity was this Artemis space ship going around the Moon trip!





Just think about it: they could have brought back the ultimate unknown scary ass virus from space! A lockdown pandemic like never before seen. Goes on for fucking decades!

Yep...they blew it. That cruise ship has sailed.