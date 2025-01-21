Carrying that Lake up that Mountain.

Time has matured, and now YOU are being called.

It is the Ontology that calls you. The Supreme Consciousness that creates this Matterium, and destroys it 22 trillion times a second. That constant creation-destruction cycle is what powers all of Life within this Matterium. It is the ONLY source of energy in any form that is available.

It is the Ontology that is calling you. You feel it. It wanted you to read this. It’s fucking with YOUR mind for a purpose.

The purpose is the Great Work that is unfolding into our common shared reality in this instance of the Eternal NOW.

Don’t worry. You’ll get comfortable with the lingo, the jargon in a little while.

Time has matured. The Ontology is calling the Woo people. Agitating us to action. You’ll see it in yourself soon. Not to worry.

Over these next weeks and months, the Woo will leak out into YOUR awareness. It will be startling. Strange. Spooky even. Not to worry. It’s the process of initiation into the Nature of our common shared reality, the Woo, and the Great Work.

You are called. Fact. Otherwise you would not be reading this.

We, and the Woo of our common shared reality, are going to Change Humanity.

It’s shit ton of work. Maybe better uplevel your workouts.

The Great Work will take us weeks, months, years, decades, the rest of this body’s Life, and probably more. We’re up to it. We’re humans. We’re some tough mo’fos!

We’re going to teach Humanity to SEE!

And once we have SEEN, we will be on a mental plane equal to those space aliens. They will observe that we SEE, and they will come to talk.

We will, as the Cathari say, ‘set a table for conversation’. Coffee and perhaps a pastry.

It will be good. YOU will have participated.

Time has Matured. We are going to teach you to carry that Lake of Knowledge up that Mountain of Ignorance.

Be advised. YOUR life JUST changed.