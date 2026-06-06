Chatting woo with you know who...Heidi's BFF.We go deep into why YOU are SO strange!clif highJun 06, 20265095632Share5095632Share
Clif say this to your girl for extra woo:
If I could be any part of you, I'd be your tears. To be conceived in your heart, born in your eyes, live on your cheeks, and die on your lips. —Unknown
Just finished watching on YT. Synchronicities abound in this eternal now, our common shared reality. May I offer my sincere gratitude for this and your ongoing contributions,Cliff. You are hardly boring sir.