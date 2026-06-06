Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6d

Clif say this to your girl for extra woo:

If I could be any part of you, I'd be your tears. To be conceived in your heart, born in your eyes, live on your cheeks, and die on your lips. —Unknown

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Richard Tschida's avatar
Richard Tschida
6d

Just finished watching on YT. Synchronicities abound in this eternal now, our common shared reality. May I offer my sincere gratitude for this and your ongoing contributions,Cliff. You are hardly boring sir.

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