clif’s Newsletter PodcastClean up YOUR event-stream. 863244411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:54-21:54Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Clean up YOUR event-stream. Jesus, the Revelator.clif highDec 17, 202586324441ShareTranscriptThe gospel of Thomas examined. All about the Art and Science of Manifestation (co creation). The Eyes to Seeclif high·Oct 15The Eyes to SeeRead full storyDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesHypercomplexity emerges...2026 through 2050Dec 18 • clif highLast Prophet of YHWHDec 10 • clif highAlignment + ConvergenceDec 6 • clif highProcess of manifestationDec 3 • clif highAlien complexity collisionNov 29 • clif highBank Wars & Novel Territory Nov 21 • clif highSelf Serve RealityNov 19 • clif high