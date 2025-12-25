For your crimes, you are sentenced to Coventry.

No, not that little town in England.

It’s an old, even ancient idea...this idea of Coventry, which is quite complex.

It derives from collective and conflicting human needs. Coventry is the sentence, once the judgment of guilty is placed upon the behavior of the criminal.

Coventry is also the path forward, to death, or redemption. Coventry is a sentence to death for your crimes, OR, if Universe favors, the slim possibility of both Life, and some form of reintegration into Humanity; redemption in the only meaningful sense of that word for what is Life without community? Without belonging?

The idea of Coventry arises because the social order needs the talents of the criminal, but not his past behavior. Coventry is the avenue forward for the society and the criminal, should Universe favor.

Coventry is a place, or a task, or a burden, that is settled on the criminal. Survive this, in an honorable fashion, and we will allow you back into our social order, albeit at the lowest possible level. Survive Coventry, complete your task, carry your burden, and redemption may also manifest.

It is explicitly stated that Honor is forever after required of the criminal. Execution on conviction awaits him should he shit on this opportunity by reverting to previous ways.

Now as the USA Congress is gnawing on the idea of ‘privateers’, private citizens given Letters of Marque to take prizes from the enemies of America on the oceans, perhaps it is time to also bring back the idea of Coventry.

One approach would be for Congress to establish a Coventry Program in which corporations and individuals within the deep state UFO industry would have a point of contact for possible reintegration, and forgiveness at the expense of candor, confession, and some form of Coventry sentence.

These people have murdered people, and distorted our civilization. Coventry won’t be mere silent treatment. It will be meaningful, difficult tasks in which the criminal may well perish if they don’t have their wits close. In this thinking, Coventry would also provide general benefit to the populace. So like ‘rebuild Maui’, or ‘irrigate the Sudan’, or ‘free decentralized energy for all humans within 20 years’ . That sort of thing.

An idea worth considering.