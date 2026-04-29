So Heidi telling me about these ‘blue bananas’ focused my attention a bit sharper recently. These plants are exceptional. They reportedly taste like ice cream when frozen. They are even good for your body. Healthy and tasty. Can’t beat that combo.

A couple of plants were ordered, now are sitting in a small room awaiting my finishing this greenhouse kit purchased this year. It’s made in Estonia. Fine engineering. Manual is ok, even after having a rough start on page one due to some confusion of how they were marking the pieces, its been easily assembled. Except for the tiny little bolts and nuts which can strain old damaged hands. Still one of those projects worth doing myself to take extra steps for longevity of the finished product. Quality control in real time. Such as bolt lock chemicals, and filing small rough edges. It’s all formed steel. As stated, a nicely engineered version of a hoop greenhouse.

Imagine dropping a frozen blue banana in your protein smoothie on a hot Summer’s day after a workout. Instantly turns it into more of a milkshake experience. The plants are still in recovery mode from shipping, and the greenhouse not yet quite done, and then blooming and ripening add nearly a year, so….but try to buy one. They sell at $77 per banana and some places have a 3 year waiting list.

The old ALTA reports and manifesting language once again syncing up. A motivating factor in my building out this, my fourth, greenhouse. The greenhouse was purchased before Heidi had mentioned these intriguing bananas.

You are reading about the developing ‘fertilizer famine’ claimed as a result of Trumps blockade, without mention of all the mysterious fires and other damage to fertilizer plants over these last 4 years globally. This ‘famine’ word is used very deliberately by media to force your mind to grasp the consequences of what is looming before us.

The pending famine is coincident with Billy Gates financing, developing, and bringing online, the ‘lab grown meat’ industry. Hmmm? There are NO meaningless coincidences in this reality.

The Powers That Be are engineering a global famine. This was shown in my ALTA reports in the 2000s.

In the data then our current conditions with officialdom and reality were described. As were the conditions for a global famine. The data then had somewhat odd projections for outcomes all very different from those intended by The Powers That Be.

Obviously They want destruction, chaos, and death, and profit from each. The data sets growing over time presented a curious picture which was easily denied in the early 2000s given the direction of our social order. That projection was that America would become a superpower of the best foods on this planet, mostly as a direct result of the failure of the global fertilizer markets and centralized agriculture industry.

The data then had forecast that Americans would seize the opportunity provided by worsening food production and distribution to own their local food resources by way of becoming small scale producers. The data was describing this becoming a nationwide obsession over only a few short years until there were backyards, garages, old warehouses, old shopping malls, abandoned car lots, old wharves and all manner of places producing surpluses of foods at a local level that combined to become national resources.

In those old reports my attention was drawn to the many technical aspects of forecasts of new methods of production of high quality foods. These are including pond raised fish in old buildings, cultivation of alternative and ancient grains, new forms of hybridized vegetables for medicines among other uses.

Now my greenhouse is near completion with one of the first residents being Heidi’s Blue Bananas. It will have to grow espalier fashion due to height restrictions. Should work. Bananas are forgiving plants.

This greenhouse is primarily a year round kitchen garden for us that should provide an excess of our vegetable needs. My interest will also include experimenting with specific food plants for reputed health and longevity benefits. Heidi is a motivator for my longer term health and outlook.

Of course cooking and medicinal herbs are included in the planning. The goal is obviously self sufficiency at all levels of health that can be effectively handled in reducing one’s food chain down to their residence. The addition of a mushroom grow tent is included for the pharmacological resources that these provide. That they are daily tasty dinner treats makes this simple addition well worth learning how to operate the tent and grow mushrooms effectively. These are low cost, and high return on investment as ALL the Blue Zones show that populations consuming mushrooms on a daily basis have the lowest cancer rates, as well as the absence of many other diseases commonly found in ‘modern’ social order.

Now note that my experience of food gardening here in the Pacific North West is over 50 years long supporting my opinion that commercial fertilizers are not required ever for even largish food growing operations. Probably will need to analyze this with AI. There is likely some ratio of human labor to output...something like a family garden even up to more than an acre has no real requirement for commercial petrochemical derived fertilizers.

Fertilizers historically were created locally from animal and kitchen waste. Follow good composting techniques easily located to learn to produce fertilizers that will far out perform petrochemical derived ones. There is also the strong ancillary benefit that organic gardening techniques build up the soil instead of depleting it, or damaging the inner soil ecosystem so necessary for growing really healthy foods.

My experience in Europe began in 1960 when in the small towns in Germany, always surrounded by fields and close-in farms, one would hear the ‘honey wagons’ in the early mornings in Spring out spraying the fields with fertilizer made from the cow waste collected at the local dairies. This system had been in operation there producing very high quality foods, vegetables, and grains for large scale populations including German beer production for decades without any problems. No small task indeed.

In my opinion, we need to get the cow shit back on the fields, and out of officialdom.