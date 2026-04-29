Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Dawn Bothie's avatar
Dawn Bothie
2d

Surprised you don’t discuss the value of copper in growing veggies. locals here in Hawaii use it successfully to increase yield. Big hugs to you and Heidi

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Eunice Farmilant's avatar
Eunice Farmilant
2d

And in places where you can't fit a cow into your backyard, try rabbits! They shit their weight in about a week and produce the best poop for worm beds ever. Worms will make you wonderful castings. Rabbits can be fed almost entirely from foraged materials in spring, summer and fall as they like leafy branches,kitchen waste broad leafed weeds, clover, grasses, quickly sprouted lentils, peas, corn &microgreens from sacks of animals feed-- barley & whole wheat berries being super cheap. A 50 pound bag of wheat berries runs about $17 or about 32 cents a pound.A pound of soaked berries will easily fill two 10x20 inch grow trays, give you 2 cuttings and then you dump the nice fiber saturated soil into your worm beds to complete the cycle. I kept rabbits in my barn in Montana winters this way filling up about four 50 gallon containers with rich crumbly castings come spring. The rabbits heated my 15x 40 workshop along with the decomposing matter in the worm containers ..twenty below is a common temp in a Montana winter.But I did grow my flats of microgreens &:wheatgrass in the house under LED lights,stacking them vertically with wire shelving.

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