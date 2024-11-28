Discontinuity Dilemma

Let’s discuss it, shall we?

The Discontinuity Dilemma… is that problem that Humanity faces currently. It is shaped as follows; there are approximately 3 billion humans who have no form of energy to cook food. They die early as a result, and the planet’s forests are denuded. There are 2 billion people without access to clean water. They die early as a result.

Energy is wasted in our current system on the order of 60+ % of all energy used. This is not merely bad gasoline mileage, but includes the stupidity of running coal plants to charge lithium batteries that are created by virtue of diesel engines.

All ‘green energy’ is a net energy loss as it requires diesel engines to create and sustain it.

And it goes on into the minutia of wasted food because of the costs of transport.

BUT ALL WEALTH ON EARTH is tied to diesel use. Petroleum is the second most abundant fluid that the planet creates. Petroleum is infinitely created by processes in the Earth, BUT by creation of artificial scarcity, we have fashioned a system in which ALL WEALTH on earth is bound to petroleum based ‘assets’.

AND this system is killing Humanity. This system allows the dominance of the Elohim worship cult and their evil perversions. Their tool, the central banking system, enslaves Humanity due to the scarcity of energy.

And further the distortions in our thinking about energy as a result of the projections of the Elohim worship cult out into the larger consensus leave Humanity vulnerable to, and yet actually encouraging, aggressive intrusion into our affairs by space aliens.

All of the distortions in our social order are deliberate, and there to protect the “assets’’ that prop up our financial system which are all based on the control of, and false enforced scarcity of energy.

The Discontinuity Dilemma arises as Humanity is now faced with the arrival of UFOs, powered by ‘free energy systems’, labeled for convenience as ZPT (zero point technology). That these UFOs are here due to our bad behavior (nuke weapons disrupt galactic wide communications and navigation systems) is again, due to a distortion caused by the need for those people who claim to own assets to do everything in their power to protect that claim.

The ZPT energy has been known within Humanity for over 100 years, but gets vacuumed up by the globalist elites, those who claim to own earth as their ‘assets’ in order to continue to enforce scarcity and slavery upon humans.

The Discontinuity Dilemma comes down to this.

If we free Humanity from energy scarcity, thus enabling a fantastic growth period where all individuals have opportunity for wealth, we destroy the existing power structure to its core.

There are other aspects of the dilemma such as some fears that the ZPT energy could destroy the planet. There are some reasons to think this is not a realistic fear, though the energy can be misused and cause great harm. It’s part of the Complexity of the Now as Local Consciousness is involved in the ZPT.

There are many different layers to the Discontinuity Dilemma, including that the existing power structure is still killing people to suppress all new technology that would be disruptive to them. And that this power structure still controls governments and the financial ‘industry’, both of WILL be radically transformed after the Discontinuity Threshold is crossed.

Universe decides such issues, not us. UFOs are here, arriving in larger numbers, and being more blatant about it.

ZPT is being demonstrated over our heads. And plunging into our oceans. Our governments have this ZPT, as do corporations, yet they all deny it to us, and have created an academia to continue to obfuscate our reality at all levels to the detriment of all of Humanity, individually and collectively.

ZPT is arriving in these UFOs. ZPT is here, now. ZPT will disrupt the human social order. Humanity needs the social order to be disrupted at this very deep level.

The existing power structure can not stop ZPT from entering into Humanity, it can only delay and cause more suffering in so doing.

ZPT will hugely transform the human social order. All money, governments, and social institutions will be upended and completely altered. Most religions will fade away. ALL power structures will be affected.

It’s going to happen. Now is the Time.

You can fight it, ignore it, or harmonize with it.