Does Jesus yet walk among us?

He was here the other day and I totally forgot to ask him...

The idea came up in my olde phartes group about 15 years ago. It arose naturally due to the sheer number of ‘coincidences’ between the presented historical figure of Jesus of Nazareth and the several hundreds of other such individuals throughout what we are told is our history.

The question was “does Jesus yet walk among us?”.

The idea was that a miracle worker, that is, someone who has mastered the art and science of manifestation into this, our common shared reality, could still be alive. Death would be a matter of choice for such an individual. Self healing would be an on-going, nearly constant practice of the body.

What would such an individual do? Would they choose to die? Or would they merely decide to disappear from one locality, one culture...walking away to emerge in yet a different identity in another? Would death be a convenient cover?

It would seem possible that an extraordinary individual is responsible for many of the ‘near Jesus’ figures in our historical record. A curious aspect of the searches being undertaken is a complete lack of concurrency among these figures. That is to say that near Jesus figures in history are never contemporaneous with each other. Further there are hints of a pattern in both the locations, and the timing of such appearances. In the examination of ‘walking Jesus’ figures in central Asian history, there emerges a pattern of locally famous yogis, or gurus, or enlightened individuals doing miracles and teachings in which the figure is located in a culture for about 30 years, but no more than 50, and then ‘dies’, usually in some noteworthy fashion. Then in our readings, we find that a similar individual is being reported in another culture several decades later and again, is there for around 30 years whereupon the pattern repeats with yet another death.

So...does Jesus yet walk among us?

In my thinking, if he does, for sure he would NOT be advertising it. Imagine what these fanatical elitist fucks would do to get their hands on him for his abilities and knowledge? Nope, Jesus would be living on the down low, walking and talking, and in my mind, probably not staying too long in any given location...

Below is a very minor extraction of some of the many hundreds of parallels to the Life, and acts of Jesus the Essene. These are the most easily located examples. These six wandering sages were all called “Son of God” in their own cultures, performed public miracles that crowds witnessed, and left behind small circles of disciples who claimed they still appeared after death. History’s original “Jesus blueprint” — centuries before the Gospels were written. These are among hundreds of such historical profiles in dozens of languages.

They all had manifestation of miracles in common. As can you…

Mystic / Yogi | Culture & Time | Closest Parallels to Jesus |

|---------------|----------------|----------------------------|

| **Hermes Trismegistus** | Egyptian-Hellenistic

~300 BCE–200 CE | • “The Kingdom of God is inside you” (*Corpus Hermeticum*)

• Gave elixirs that healed and granted immortality

• Rose from death in the *Asclepius* dialogue |



| **Pythagoras** | Greek

570–495 BCE | • Appeared in two cities at once

• Calmed storms, prophesied, talked to animals

• Taught “all things in common” and soul immortality |



| **Empedocles** | Greek Sicily

490–430 BCE | • Raised a woman from the dead

• Healed plague victims, stopped hurricanes

• Declared “I am a god among you” then vanished in fire |



| **Zoroaster** | Ancient Persia

~1500–1000 BCE | • Virgin birth, 40-day desert temptation

• Gave sight to the blind, cast out demons

• Invented heaven/hell, resurrection, final judgment |



| **Buddha** | Northern India

563–483 BCE | • Age 12 stunned temple scholars

• 47-day fast + devil temptation

• Fed 500 with one bowl, walked on water (Mahāyāna) |



| **Apollonius of Tyana** | Roman Empire

15–100 CE | • Jesus’ exact contemporary

• Raised dead girl in Rome, healed blind & lame

• Vanished from courtroom, appeared resurrected to disciples |

*Six men. Six centuries. One identical pattern.*

Crowds saw the miracles. Disciples wrote the stories. Rome tried to erase them.

Yet every single motif in the Gospels was already on the road — long before Nazareth.