Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UNCOS From the Chicken COUP's avatar
UNCOS From the Chicken COUP
2d

In the 400,000 year history of the HOPI, they show and tell about the Ant People who teach them to thrive underground for a 1000 years while the earth was flooded, i believe it was during the second human extinction event.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Thunderhoof's avatar
Thunderhoof
2d

Who's up for a back to back weekend of Ol' Clify Boy? 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
162 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 clif high · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture