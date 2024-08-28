(August 28, 2024) In going through some of the medium term data from this last run, I have come across some extensively cross linked (so interconnected it took most of a day to unravel to get to a dominating descriptor (label) set).

This label set is convoluted, and very intricately cross linked around the idea of “Little TIME”. The supporting sets are describing a ‘spin-off’ from a large corporation that is ‘ejected’ to ‘maintain secrecy & safety (at the upper level of the parent corporation)’.

The ‘ejecta corporation’ has apparently achieved a technical breakthrough (SAP, ‘dark work’, ‘dark science’, ‘deeply buried’ ) in some aspect of Zero Point Energy area while also pissing off some ‘visitors (the Others)’.

The data suggests that the ‘ejecta corporation’ has ‘breached a threshold (technical barrier)’ and in so doing has ‘intruded’ on ‘wavelengths /frequencies’ of the ‘Others’.

The descriptors would have the ‘management’ of the ‘ejecta corporation’ becoming aware of the situation, both the ‘bad and the achievement’ within mere ‘days ? *(little time, short term period)’ of the ‘eruption’ into our common consensus reality of the ‘dynamic’ between Ejecta Corporation and the Others.

The picture being presented indicates that the management of Ejecta has somehow participated in causing the ‘aggressive situation’ with ‘the Others’, and this may have arisen from ‘pre-experiment directives’ that were in place.

The shit hits the fan, apparently, just as the management of the parent corporation is becoming aware of the successful test of new technology that has put them ‘unexpectedly, unwittingly’ into deep, aggressive, contention with ‘the Others’.

Of course, as the problem from Ejecta corporation evolves into a crisis for management of the parent corporation, it will naturally occur that government will become involved. That’s when things will really get fucked up.

Not to worry. Universe will provide and guide.