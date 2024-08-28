(August 28, 2024) In going through some of the medium term data from this last run, I have come across some extensively cross linked (so interconnected it took most of a day to unravel to get to a dominating descriptor (label) set).
This label set is convoluted, and very intricately cross linked around the idea of “Little TIME”. The supporting sets are describing a ‘spin-off’ from a large corporation that is ‘ejected’ to ‘maintain secrecy & safety (at the upper level of the parent corporation)’.
The ‘ejecta corporation’ has apparently achieved a technical breakthrough (SAP, ‘dark work’, ‘dark science’, ‘deeply buried’ ) in some aspect of Zero Point Energy area while also pissing off some ‘visitors (the Others)’.
The data suggests that the ‘ejecta corporation’ has ‘breached a threshold (technical barrier)’ and in so doing has ‘intruded’ on ‘wavelengths /frequencies’ of the ‘Others’.
The descriptors would have the ‘management’ of the ‘ejecta corporation’ becoming aware of the situation, both the ‘bad and the achievement’ within mere ‘days ? *(little time, short term period)’ of the ‘eruption’ into our common consensus reality of the ‘dynamic’ between Ejecta Corporation and the Others.
The picture being presented indicates that the management of Ejecta has somehow participated in causing the ‘aggressive situation’ with ‘the Others’, and this may have arisen from ‘pre-experiment directives’ that were in place.
The shit hits the fan, apparently, just as the management of the parent corporation is becoming aware of the successful test of new technology that has put them ‘unexpectedly, unwittingly’ into deep, aggressive, contention with ‘the Others’.
Of course, as the problem from Ejecta corporation evolves into a crisis for management of the parent corporation, it will naturally occur that government will become involved. That’s when things will really get fucked up.
Not to worry. Universe will provide and guide.
Hello and Good Morning Woo Crew! Yes, the Remote Viewing Teams are saying something very similar. Oh joy! Buckle up! Love you all!
"Wavelength Intrusion" - A Sci-Fi Novel Outline
Setting
Near future (2024-2025)
Earth, with advanced technology corporations
Basic Plot
Ejecta Corporation, a spin-off from a larger parent company, achieves a breakthrough in Zero Point Energy technology.
This breakthrough inadvertently intrudes on the wavelengths/frequencies of an alien race known as "the Others".
The intrusion causes an aggressive situation between Ejecta Corp and the Others.
Ejecta Corp management becomes aware of both the achievement and the danger within days.
As the parent corporation learns of the successful test, they also realize the dire consequences.
Government involvement complicates the situation further.
Plot Development
Discovery Phase: Scientists at Ejecta Corp make the breakthrough, initially celebrating their success.
First Contact: Unusual phenomena occur, hinting at the Others' presence and displeasure.
Realization: Ejecta Corp management connects the dots between their experiment and the alien presence.
Escalation: The Others make their presence known more aggressively, demanding cessation of the experiments.
Corporate Politics: The parent company tries to distance itself from Ejecta Corp while secretly attempting to obtain the technology.
Government Intervention: As the situation becomes impossible to hide, government agencies step in, further complicating matters.
Global Impact: The conflict with the Others begins to affect Earth on a global scale.
Resolution Attempt: A team from Ejecta Corp tries to negotiate with the Others while racing against time to modify their technology.
Unexpected Plot Twists
The "pre-experiment directives" that aggravated the Others were intentionally included by a mole within Ejecta Corp, working for a rival company.
One of the Others has been living on Earth in disguise, working within the parent corporation.
The Zero Point Energy technology, when properly tuned, allows for communication with parallel universes, revealing that the Others are actually humans from an alternate Earth.
Main Characters
Dr. Samantha Chen - Lead scientist at Ejecta Corporation
Brilliant physicist, driven by scientific curiosity
Struggles with the ethical implications of her work
Key to understanding and potentially modifying the technology
Marcus Blackwood - CEO of the parent corporation
Ruthless businessman with political connections
Initially tries to bury the problem, then seeks to exploit it
Finds himself out of his depth when dealing with extraterrestrial threats
Agent Zara Noor - Government liaison and secret alien observer
Tasked with monitoring human technological advancements
Torn between her duty to her alien race and her growing attachment to humanity
Holds crucial information that could resolve the conflict