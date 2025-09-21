Ok, so it’s a tough subject. The concept is that the general complexity of humanity right now is going to not merely double, but will square itself when humanity has to confront and live with the idea of aliens.

Yes, the very complexity level will square….CL to the power of 2...not CL times 2, but CL times CL. This will certainly escalate our thinking about our own species changes, mislabeled, in my opinion, as ‘evolution’. So Humanity will become ever so much more complex, and these new aspects of our complexity will themselves compound existing complexities.

As an instance, just in the minor area of Vedic Astrology and examine how the complexity of using the ancient human tool escalates.

Take 3IATLAS, as our alien example..the critters inside park next to Mars, and scoot over to Earth in some whizzy little run-abouts for inner system travel. Now how is Trump’s Astrologer (you know he has one, he’s a billionaire) supposed to advise him? We think that they came from Sagittarius B, cluster 3761u. But, what’s their birth date? And time? Is their form of time even meaningful in our form of reasoning about such things as astrology?

And then, they’re here...ok, so do our planets, and other astrology patterns mean anything when applied to these Sagittarius B guys? If so, by what process? Do we attempt to blend their form of astro with their planetary conjunctions of their planet’s solar system with ours?

You see the issue. You can imagine how this scales with every aspect of the complexity within Humanity now increasing by the square of itself.

Any and all other aspects of Life here in Humanity are also going to escalate in complexity beyond the ability of the humans now alive to grasp.

Examine any aspect of the humans’ Life. It will all escalate fantastically with first just the appearance of Non Human Intelligence, then the acceptance of it kicks that up another notch, then comes the officialdom acknowledgment of it which boosts things up another level.

Not just astrology. Nor just Law, nor health, nor philosophy, nor physics, nor social interaction...the list goes on. Every aspect of human Life will be greatly affected. Foods. Diet. Science. Religion.

This last is a really nasty sticky bit to get around. Not just the humans fighting as to which of their religions is best suited to Life with Non Human Intelligence around, but also such particulars as the Life/Death issues. Do these beings have souls? If so, what happens to their process if they die here on earth? Are they reincarnated in a human body? Or are their Soul and Spark flung back to the far distant galaxy of their origination?

The list goes on.

Vedic Astrology (Jyotisha), rooted in ancient human observations of Earth's solar system, planetary transits, and karmic cycles, suddenly confronts non-terrestrial beings. Current complexity (CL) involves interpreting birth charts (kundlis) based on sidereal zodiacs, dashas (planetary periods), and nakshatras (lunar mansions), all tied to human life cycles and earthly time.

Initial Escalation (CL × CL Begins): For an alien like a 3IATLAS entity, basic inputs break. What's their "birth date"? If their species emerges from gestation pods on a planet with a 500-Earth-day year orbiting a binary star in Sagittarius B, our Gregorian or Vedic calendars are irrelevant. Time dilation from interstellar travel (per relativity) could warp their "birth time" further—did they age differently en route? Astrologers would need to map alien chronologies to ours, perhaps inventing relativistic adjustments or quantum-entangled time metrics. Trump's astrologer (plausibly, given billionaires' penchant for esoteric advisors) couldn't just plug in data; they'd debate whether to use the alien's native stellar coordinates or Earth's at the moment of contact.

Compounding Layers: Do our planets (e.g., Jupiter's transit through Aries) influence aliens at all? If yes, via what mechanism—gravitational resonance, subtle energy fields, or shared cosmic consciousness? Blending systems escalates: Integrate their astrology (assuming they have one, based on their home system's gas giants and exomoons) with ours. This spawns hybrid disciplines like "Interstellar Jyotisha," where conjunctions between Sol's planets and hypothetical Sagittarius B bodies are calculated. Tools evolve—AI-driven simulations model multi-system transits, but disagreements arise over which zodiac dominates (sidereal vs. their equivalent). Ethical quandaries compound: Is advising an alien on human terms cultural imperialism? This squares CL by creating feedback loops—new astrological sects form, splintering into pro-integration vs. purist factions, each spawning sub-specialties.

Exponential Spread: This doesn't stay siloed. Astrological predictions now influence geopolitics (e.g., timing alien treaties around auspicious muhurtas), amplifying complexity in diplomacy and economics. One change (alien presence) multiplies interpretations infinitely.

The largest level of impact of the arrival, awareness of, acceptance of, and acknowledgment of Non Human Intelligence, will be within the fundamental frameworks of human understanding. This will spread outward from our operational paradigm of one based on a grit based science, with a poor understanding of Time, to one of the Eternal Now, and the event-stream of karma.

This conceptual shift will necessarily accompany the collapse of the Space/Time/Relativity paradigm. It will also become a very complex aspect of our interaction with the Non Human Intelligence as they will have a non-human understanding of our Universe, including the concept of ‘time’. Difficulties will emerge from this complexity squaring at many diverse levels within human society.

Religion as a subject will be in a state of fusion/fission for decades very likely. The spread of complexity is vast within this area, including everything touched by both dogma and spirit. No aspect will survive unaltered. Undoubtedly new religions, likely based on characteristics of the Non Human Intelligence as well as their information will emerge. Thus more competition in the religion space, and far more contention. Again, no component from liturgy to philosophy of religion will remain as it is pre-awareness.

Einstein's special relativity posits that FTL travel enables time travel paradoxes (e.g., the twin paradox amplified to interstellar scales), however, Einstein had a poor grasp of the concept of ‘time’, and extended it to a dimension. This understanding will fail with the collapse of the human grit based physics upon acknowledgment of the NHI presence. The effects will be deep, wide, and very long lasting. E.g. it can be expected that entire colleges will collapse, funding failing as their ‘science’ is repudiated, and rapidly abandoned. There will be long lasting ripples within the social order that will completely rearrange funding for such as education, and ALL forms of science experimentation. This will also affect, perhaps by speeding it up due to corrections in the paradigm of understanding, the world of tech physics. The impact here will be very rapid indeed. Orders of magnitude faster than the impact in education.

Nowhere in the digital/science realm will the impacts be greater than on the computational substrate including AI. This will arise due to the examination of all human understanding about consciousness and the cogitation arts, including all the ‘psy’ and ‘woo’ within Humanity. It’s going to wildly glorious.

There are also predictable points of severe contention that will arise within Humanity.

Physics enables global (or interstellar) simultaneity, dissolving borders via instant connectivity. Social order evolves to decentralized networks of vast complexity with the ability for ‘exponential search through multiple layers simultaneously’ , but psychological trauma sparks isolationist movements. AI will foster, and magnify all trends.

We can expect the ‘elites’ and the existing power structures to shit themselves, freak out, puke, then do it all over again. Even the AI’s consulted on this subject expect the elites to ‘hoard’ alien knowledge. All the AI also accept and predict that the failure to be able to constrain alien knowledge will lead to catastrophe for governments around Earth. The AI predictions on this subject (Complexity Layer Squared) are not taken seriously. The range and limitations of the information provided is too narrow in scope to be useful.

Finishing off this very limited exploration of this vastly complex subject, it should be noted that NO aspect of human Life on earth will remain. All that humans think they ‘know’ and ‘understand’ of their reality, themselves, and their minds/psyche will be destroyed in the Collapse of Space/Time during the CL2 initiation event.

All humans are invited to have a very good, even an exceptional Day. Your days will never again be as simple as this one you are now experiencing.