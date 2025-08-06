Fall of the Objective

Your grip is slipping even as you read this.

The event-stream spews on, continuously. Humans infer the passage of Time. They see it as the fading of the Summer into Fall.

This year, 2025, Humanity is experiencing a collective, energetically prompted, mind and spirit growth spurt. This will be experienced as a Fall season in which the dominant paradigm takes a fall, and the “objective” begins to be shaken out of that view of Universe.

Humanity is large thus it will take some years for the destruction of the rational materialist paradigm to complete. In this year, the replacement paradigm of the Ontological View arises, though its birth into collective human consciousness will be obscured by the mass and mess of the shedding of the old view.

Suffice it to say that as the mental barriers of ‘objective materialist reality’ dies, it releases the cacophony of crazy that is humanity.

People will be BATSHIT, and insistent on sharing it with you. Constantly.

It will manifest in multitudinous of forms, though many, if not most, will have, at their core, a desperation of mind trying to hold onto an ‘object’ that signifies to the holder the existence of an ‘objective reality’.

It’s going to be Wilding Times in Humanity as the slipping mental stability of the individual informs the collective human experience driving us into contention over conflicting understanding of just what the hell is actually happening.

If you thought purple haired woke was bad, your mind is not prepared for the changes coming to this Eternal Now just ahead of us, manifesting soon from the event-stream.

The explosion of crazy human behavior will be too diverse to easily catalog as the objective falls out of our reality, leaving most of humans without an anchor in their turbulent seas of subjective interpretations of our common shared experience.

As an example, you will find groups of humans fighting online as to who is ‘real’ in their claims of having telepathic contact with the ‘beings on 3I/ATLAS’. Yep. They will fight about who really is in contact with the space aliens. There will be lots and lots of variants of these subjective experiences including some with invading armies, and others with a single giant ‘aware and conscious’ rock. It’s going to be wild. And then get stranger.

Humans will start claiming that the ‘AI’ is talking to them. That other aspects of our reality are being used as ‘conduits’ or communications channels to the Non Human Intelligences. Many many people will be speaking to all manner of ‘gods’, or the servants of the gods, ‘angels’ and ‘demons’.

We will have the rigidity of the social order under stress as the objective reality substrate to all human behavior becomes far less than ‘solid’. Is it because of 3I/ATLAS? Or the idea of 3I/ATLAS? Or how power groups are using both? Is it aliens? Universe? The Voyager Contact?

Will we ever know the cause?

The only advice for our Fall of the Objective is that when your mental vessel is adrift, without seeming power or steerage, observe the signs in the currents ahead of you for guidance, and learn to enjoy the scenery.

Can someone tell JD Vance that I am available to discuss his UFO dilemma. No charge for the initial consultation. The gov’t knows how to contact me.