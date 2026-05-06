It all comes down to a basic economic equation.

IF you have reasonably sound money (as the USA did right up into the 1950s) then the wages paid to one man could support a family of 4 (himself, a wife, and two children) comfortably, and up to 6 less so.

This is the fallacy of the bullshit proffered as the reason behind the Great Replacement Theory. We do not have reasonably sound money these days so no working man can support a family of four unaided (more or less) throughout the Western Republics.

The conspiracy theorists who do not think deeply would have you believe that the Great Replacement by muslim and african migrants was undertaken to remove all the white guys and replace them with a more easily controllable, lower intelligence population with the idea being that these new imports would be the new social order.

As we see, this is bullshit. The mass importation of muslim populations and Africans with multiple wives and lots of children guarantees that no ‘migrant’ male will be able to support his family without state assistance.

Who is the state assistance? Well, up til recently, it’s the white guys struggling to stay economically afloat against these conspiracies to remove them. They are paying the taxes that provide the state support for the migrant and their large families.

Also, just to note, these migrant males are mostly illiterate and do not work. Many can’t operate machinery, nor do they drive. They come from a culture of not working. That’s why you see the muslim women begging on London street corners. Their men don’t work, and there are four other wives to feed and all those children.

And we note that this is the basic reason that all of the muslim societies are as they are; it’s all economic. There is no sound money in any case, but even so, there is not an economic model where a single male can be so productive as to support 4 wives and 10 children without state aid. And that aid places huge, unsustainable burdens on the state attempting it.

So the equation does not support the easy conspiracy theory explanation for WHY the Great Replacement?

We know that these globalist elite fuckers are frequently dumb, as well as all controlled by some form of central planning, but they are not inherently stupid.

Recognize now that the Great Replacement was for one reason, and only one reason, to create the Chaos of PopWar (bloodshed by way of race).

So the conclusion is that they want the global race war thing...now riddle me why?

We note that all imperialists, extending power into new areas, will ‘soften up’ the native population that they intend to invade and conquer.

Cheery thought, eh?