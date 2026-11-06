How do you know your tarot is even close when it does not model your reality?

Clif High’s Galaxy Tarot is a limited-edition deck built for the world we actually live in.

102 cards.



The usual 78, plus a fifth minor suit for embodied non-human consciousness (The Others), and nine extra majors after The World.

It is a dark, readable deck. The cards carry dual language so you can work with both the wound and the usable face. The Others are not metaphor. New majors address the influences that shape events but rarely appear in traditional decks.

Watch the deck reveal itself to you.

halfpasthuman.com to purchase and to learn the interpretation guides for this new deck that does model your dark reality including all the damn conspiracies targeting you!