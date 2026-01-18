Greenland is ours by Right of Inheritance!
From a land up yonder, where walrus roam and the snow thunders....
The Greenland Promise: A True and Verifiable Account of the First Americans’ Inheritance
(warning crappy AI in the manner of Mark Twain).
I have it on the highest authority—namely, a gentleman I met once in a St. Louis bar who claimed to have read it in a book he borrowed from his cousin’s wife’s uncle—that the continent of North America was promised long ago to the first honest folk who could find it and keep it warm. Not to any particular tribe or nation, mind you, but to whoever got there first with the most gumption and the least complaint about mosquitoes.
Now, the Almighty—or Nature, or whoever runs the real-estate office up yonder—had already handed out one fine piece of property to a people who knew how to appreciate green grass and milk cows. That piece was called Greenland. It was advertised in all the best Icelandic travel circulars as a land flowing with clover, fat sheep, and enough summer daylight to read the fine print on a mortgage by. Erik the Red, that red-headed real-estate promoter, named it Greenland for the same reason a man calls his bald horse “Curly”—to encourage emigration.
So the Norsemen packed up their longships, their axes, their Bibles (mostly for ballast), and sailed west. They found fjords deeper than a politician’s promises, meadows greener than envy, and walruses so plentiful a man could trip over one and claim it as homestead. They built farms, churches, barns bigger than some New England towns, and settled in for what they figured would be eternity. They even elected a bishop, which shows they were serious about civilizing the place.
Centuries rolled by like a slow-moving glacier. The Greenlanders prospered in their modest way—fishing, farming, trading ivory, and arguing about whose cow had the better right to the best patch of grass. They considered themselves the chosen people of the frozen north, heirs to a divine (or at least meteorological) covenant. The land was theirs by right of discovery, improvement, and not having anywhere else to go.
Then came the Little Ice Age, that uninvited guest who overstays his welcome worse than a relative from Ohio. The summers grew shorter, the winters longer, the hay thinner, and the promises thinner still. The walruses moved north for better accommodations. The grain stopped ripening. The sheep began to look at their owners with the same suspicion a man gives a tax collector. One by one the farms were abandoned, the churches stood empty, the bells froze in their towers, and the whole enterprise folded up like a bad poker hand.
Nobody knows exactly when the last Greenlander gave up and sailed away—perhaps to Iceland, perhaps to Valhalla, perhaps just to a warmer argument somewhere else. But the land stayed right where it was, empty, white, and waiting.
Now here is the humorous part, the part that would make even a dead man chuckle if he had any breath left. When the first real Americans—those hardy pilgrims and pioneers who crossed the Atlantic much later—finally got around to claiming their inheritance, they looked north and said, “By thunder, that looks like a fine piece of real estate! Green-land, they call it? Well, we’ll take it off the market.”
But by then the deed had expired. The covenant had run out like a subscription to a newspaper nobody reads anymore. The ice had thickened, the promises had cooled, and Greenland sat there looking innocent, as if it had never heard of any chosen people at all.
So the Americans, being practical folk, did what any sensible inheritor does when the will is missing: they bought it from somebody else who had never lived there either. And now and then, when a congressman or a speculator stands on the deck of a ship staring at those ice cliffs and mutters, “This here’s our promised land,” I reckon old Erik the Red, wherever he is, gives a ghostly laugh and says:
“Promised land? Son, we tried that once. The mortgage payments are murder, the winters last nine months, and the only thing that flows is the meltwater in July. Take my advice—stick to the Mississippi. At least it thaws every spring.”
And that’s how Greenland became the inheritance nobody quite claimed, the Promised Land that kept its promise by staying empty. A man can’t help but admire the joke. It’s got the mark of genuine Providence on it—quiet, dry, and delivered with perfect timing.
Clif, a call for unity from sea to shining sea!
"The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf
I laughed the whole way through!
Could have been written by Marl Twain /Samuel Clemons...