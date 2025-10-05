Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Vandenberg's avatar
Heidi Vandenberg
6h

I know everyone is so happy the comments are on . So please be nice🤣thank you !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Madmana's avatar
Madmana
6h

Let’s go! Thank you Clif and the added intuition of Heidi!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 clif high
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture