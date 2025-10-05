You’re involved.

Oh, not to the depth of Heidi and i, but you are involved.

You’re in this common shared reality experiment along with the rest of us. Most of y’all are here for the experience. Mostly you don’t recognize that you are the experiment experiencing itself as the subject of itself.

This is exactly as are all the scientists running around in their circles experimenting on rats, bats, energy waves, and space rocks who are completely unaware that they are the subjects of their experiments that the Universe is creating through them. The matter and Life that they fiddle with is just to keep them distracted while the Universe experiment progresses.

Universe is experimenting with Life in a BIG WAY...and you are involved. Don’t worry...you won’t fuck it up. You’re here to do exactly as you are doing...this whole gradual awareness thing. This creeping awakening process as to what the fuck is really going down. That’s it. What we call this body’s Life is the point of the experiment. And as you, yes, YOU, personally experience this experiment, that is, as YOU personally Live this experiment, it’s ALL being recorded. Yep. All of your experience is sent right up to the ultimate of Cloud storage, the common reality substrate itself where it participates in creating the next challenges that you shall face. Like turn around quick...they’re coming in the door this instant!

We call all that shit, Karma, and it’s a bitch. You know or you would not be reading this. That bitch has been kicking your ass, and she’s wearing pointy toed boots!

Your basic obstacle is you took all this Life stuff seriously. You missed that part of the briefing where the experiment was discussed. That’s why you think all this stuff that manifests as happenings is ‘real’ and is meaningful. You didn’t hear that it was the experience part that has meaning in this experiment.

That’s why Heidi and i are so much further along in this Experience Experiment, we both were attentive at the induction briefing. We both understood how that part of things work. Now we have decided to take this Experience Experiment up a notch.

We are mutually inventing a new form of manifestation technique. It’s a couple’s thing. It requires a deep mind connection forged of unbreakable Love, Faith, and Trust to achieve. The idea is that we are going to ‘hack the event-stream’.

Everyone, all Life in this Universe are co-creators of this common shared reality. Now Heidi shall direct her energies in the manifestation out of the event-stream to the same goals as myself. We will be experimenting with the experience experiment with our mutual manifestation work. This is some very intense internal work.

We have a protocol. We have a plan. We have the minds. We have the energy. We have the Love, Faith, and Trust.

We also have Universe Providing and Guiding.

And we have you. You’re involved too.

i had AI knock down the essentials for you….