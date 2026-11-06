UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION

Handheld Thermal Biofeedback Device with Non-Contact Infrared Skin-Temperature Sensing for Intention-Modulated Light-Emitting Diode Output

Inventor Information

[0001] Inventor: Cliff High

[0002] Residence: USA

[0003] Mailing / Correspondence Address: USA

[0004] Citizenship: USA

Cross-Reference to Related Applications

[0005] None.

Field of the Invention

[0006] The present invention relates generally to biofeedback apparatus and, more particularly, to a handheld, body-contact electronic device that measures intentionally modulated peripheral skin temperature by non-contact infrared thermometry and thermally couples that temperature to a light-emitting diode whose emission thereby changes in correspondence with the measured skin temperature.

Background of the Invention

[0007] It is known that sustained mental concentration, imagery, or trained autonomic focus can produce measurable changes in the skin temperature of the hands and fingers through vasomotor control mediated by the autonomic nervous system. Temperature changes on the order of 1–3 °C are routinely observed in biofeedback settings. When an object is held in continuous contact with the skin, heat transfer alters the temperature of the object.

[0008] Light-emitting diodes exhibit temperature-dependent emission characteristics. With drive current held constant, a change in junction temperature produces a detectable shift in intensity and, in many devices, a small shift in peak wavelength. Existing temperature-biofeedback systems typically employ contact sensors that add thermal mass at the measurement site or rely on separate visual displays disconnected from the thermal path. A need therefore exists for a compact handheld device in which (a) skin temperature is measured without contacting or thermally loading the skin region that supplies heat to the device, and (b) the resulting temperature change is rendered directly as a change in the emission of an LED that is itself thermally coupled to the same skin-contact region.

Summary of the Invention

[0009] The invention provides a handheld device comprising a thermally conductive skin-contact member, a light-emitting diode thermally coupled to the skin-contact member, a constant-current driver for the light-emitting diode, an infrared thermometer arranged to view skin adjacent the skin-contact member without physical contact, and a controller that records infrared temperature data concurrently with operating parameters of the light-emitting diode. In use, a person holds the device so that the skin-contact member is in sustained thermal communication with the palm or fingers and employs concentrated thought to raise or lower skin temperature. The infrared thermometer registers the skin-temperature change without disturbing the thermal path. After a thermal lag determined by the mass and conductivity of the assembly, the light-emitting diode junction temperature changes and its emission changes accordingly. The same emission serves as immediate visual feedback to the user.

Brief Description of the Drawings

[0010] FIG. 1 is a schematic cross-sectional view of a handheld device according to one embodiment, showing the skin-contact plate, LED and heat-spreader, infrared thermometer with fixed optical path, microcontroller, constant-current driver, and battery.

[0011] FIG. 2 is a block diagram of the principal functional elements and signal paths.

[0012] FIG. 3 is a perspective view of the exterior of the device.

Detailed Description of Preferred Embodiments

[0013] Referring to FIG. 1, a handheld device 10 includes a thermally conductive skin-contact plate 12 forming at least a portion of the front face of an enclosure 14. Plate 12 is preferably aluminum or copper and may carry a thin, high-emissivity, skin-compatible coating. A light-emitting diode 16 (single-color or multi-color) is mounted on the inner surface of plate 12 or on a heat-spreader 18 in direct thermal contact with plate 12, establishing a low-resistance thermal path from skin to the LED junction.

[0014] An infrared thermometer 20, preferably a thermopile sensor, is mounted within enclosure 14. A short tube or aperture 22 fixes the optical path so that the field of view of thermometer 20 is directed at skin immediately adjacent to, or in light contact with, plate 12. The sensor does not touch the skin. Skin emissivity in the operating band is approximately 0.97–0.98, permitting reliable non-contact measurement. Distance and angle are constrained by tube 22 to minimize geometric error.

[0015] A constant-current driver 24 supplies a fixed current to LED 16, ensuring that emission changes arise from temperature rather than from variations in drive current. A microcontroller 26 samples the output of infrared thermometer 20 (and any optional secondary temperature sensors) at a rate of approximately 1 Hz, applies any necessary calibration, timestamps the values, and records them to onboard memory or an external interface. Microcontroller 26 may also monitor LED forward voltage or intensity via an auxiliary photodiode (not shown). A battery 28 supplies power.

FIG. 1

[0016] FIG. 2 illustrates the signal flow: infrared thermometer and optional contact sensor feed microcontroller 26; microcontroller 26 writes data to a logger and maintains constant-current driver 24 in a fixed state during measurement intervals. The visible output of LED 16 constitutes the primary feedback to the user.

FIG. 2

[0017] In operation, the user grasps device 10 so that plate 12 remains in continuous contact with the palm or fingers. By concentrated thought, imagery, or previously practiced autonomic focus, the user elevates or lowers hand skin temperature. Infrared thermometer 20 registers the change. Heat transfer through plate 12 and heat-spreader 18 subsequently alters the temperature of LED 16, producing a corresponding change in emitted intensity and/or peak wavelength. Logged records permit quantitative comparison of infrared skin temperature, device temperature, and LED output, and permit subtraction of passive thermal drift.

[0018] Alternative embodiments include a second infrared thermometer aimed at the LED package, a thin high-emissivity coating on non-skin surfaces within any optical path, wireless data export, and a momentary switch for marking trial boundaries. The invention is not limited to the precise components or dimensions illustrated.

FIG. 3

Claims

[0019] 1. A handheld device comprising: a thermally conductive skin-contact member; a light-emitting diode thermally coupled to said skin-contact member; a constant-current driver electrically connected to said light-emitting diode and configured to supply a substantially fixed current thereto; an infrared thermometer disposed within the device and oriented to view skin adjacent said skin-contact member without contacting the skin; and a controller configured to record temperature data obtained from said infrared thermometer concurrently with at least one operating parameter of said light-emitting diode.

[0020] 2. The device of claim 1, further comprising a heat-spreader disposed between said light-emitting diode and said skin-contact member.

[0021] 3. The device of claim 1, further comprising an optical aperture or tube that fixes the viewing distance and field of view of said infrared thermometer.

[0022] 4. The device of claim 1, wherein said controller is further configured to timestamp and store said temperature data.

[0023] 5. The device of claim 1, further comprising a second temperature sensor thermally coupled to said light-emitting diode or to said skin-contact member.

[0024] 6. A method of providing thermal biofeedback, comprising: placing a thermally conductive member of a handheld device in sustained contact with the skin of a hand; measuring skin temperature adjacent the contact region with a non-contact infrared thermometer contained in the device; thermally coupling the contact region to a light-emitting diode driven at constant current; and observing a change in emission of the light-emitting diode that results from an intentional change in skin temperature.

Abstract

[0025] A handheld device includes a thermally conductive skin-contact member, a light-emitting diode thermally coupled to the member and driven at constant current, and a non-contact infrared thermometer that views skin adjacent the contact member. Intentional modulation of hand skin temperature by concentrated thought alters the infrared reading and, by heat transfer, alters the emission of the light-emitting diode, which serves as both output and immediate visual feedback.t

[0025] A handheld device includes a thermally conductive skin-contact member, a light-emitting diode thermally coupled to the member and driven at constant current, and a non-contact infrared thermometer that views skin adjacent the contact member. Intentional modulation of hand skin temperature by concentrated thought alters the infrared reading and, by heat transfer, alters the emission of the light-emitting diode, which serves as both output and immediate visual feedback.