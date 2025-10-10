Heidi has the cutest…

And it’s also powerful!

Jesus said, “If you fast, you will give rise to sin for yourselves; and if you pray, you will be condemned; and if you give alms, you will do harm to your spirits.

This is from the gospel of Thomas. It is a collection of the actual sayings of Jesus. Most of these have an internal manifestation meaning. They are not random ramblings about some mythical god nor his house.

In this we need note that ‘sin’ is always involves the body. So the sin for yourselves is that the damage that fasting does to both the pineal and pituitary glands causes a sin within the body, specifically within the claustrum, your ‘saint claus’ or ‘santa claus’. Both of these glands produce secretions, with the pineal gland secretion being yellow, and the pituitary being white. Both are near to being oils. Both join in the claustrum, thus the ‘heaven within’ is where the milk and honey flow. The claustrum is the seat of consciousness within the body. It is from this point within the physical body that manifestation is affected.

The processes of the body are disturbed by fasting. Notably both the pineal by way of melatonin levels being altered, and the pituitary by way of hormonal changes affecting it. Both are damaged, thus providing the sin to yourselves. You reduce your ability to interact with the event-stream of manifestations as a result of fasting. Fasting is touted as a spiritual practice but it does only damage to your abilities within the spiritual areas of your life.

Only the mind may be condemned. The body can be abused and chained and damaged, and be sinned against, but only the mind can be condemned. The reasoning is that the body can feel pain, but it is the mind that creates suffering. In that meaning, suffering is condemnation which we bring upon ourselves. The admonition against prayer is that the act of praying takes the mind out of this Eternal Now, moving your attention into ‘time’ which is also not aiding your manifestation work. So you are condemning your mind by praying, removing it from the setting, this eternal now, that is required for manifestation to emerge.

If you give alms, you are also damaging your ability to manifest in several ways that all relate to karma, and how your ‘spirit’ (aka consciousness) acts in the common shared reality. By giving alms you take your mind to the matter of this world, that is, the condensed reality of a previous state of mind. And in giving alms to others, you do not aid them, you enable their suffering. Only by internal work will their body’s Life ever change. Not by any amount of charity will their condemnation be lifted, nor their sins healed. Look to anyone who has ever ‘recovered’ from abject poverty or other dire circumstances, they will all say that it only occurred when they changed their internal state of being. Not by accepting alms.

Now also said, again in the gospel of Thomas, “If you do not fast as regards the world, you will not find the Kingdom. If you do not observe the Sabbath as a Sabbath, you will not see the Father.”

And this is pretty good advice. Fast from the world, which is only the hardened matter that results from previous states of internal being, so ignore it. The common shared reality is continuously creating, thus finding the ‘Kingdom’ is only going to happen within, or as an internal practice. Detach from the material world in order to see the manifesting common shared reality.

The Sabbath observation has nothing to do with rituals nor religions, in fact those detract from the observance, which means the ‘seeing feeling living’ of the Silence. The Sabbath is the day one withdraws from the world, conduct their fasting from the world of matter, in order to make space in their body’s Life for their manifestation work. The Father in this instance is the ‘pleroma’, the ‘abundant fullness’ from which the event-stream creates all that is manifest in our common shared reality. The Father is visible when one is living within this Eternal Now.

It’s a lot easier to get into this Eternal Now and interact with the event-stream for your manifestation work if you don’t sin against the body, nor drag your mind into condemnation, nor bind your karma to other karmic threads.

There are reasons that you think of hermits as being wise, and carrying the Light.