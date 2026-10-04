“I am whole perfect strong powerful loving harmonious and happy.”

An affirmative explanation.

In my data analysis system, the affirmation “I am whole perfect strong powerful loving harmonious and happy.” may be used to illustrate a key point.

If you are aware of your own mind to the required degree, you will note that when reading that, but not the saying of it, there is a change of emotional tone that will affect you on the word ‘loving’. At that point your mind had been shifted or turned from the ‘rising emotional tension’ of the string “whole perfect strong powerful” over to the ‘falling emotional tension’ of “loving harmonious and happy”. The effects may be ‘delicate’ within your mind, but it is there. Perceptible through awareness.

Most humans will not perceive this affect being percolated up to their awareness. However it will still affect them. This understanding of language is very powerful.

In the ‘turn’ of the emotional tension within the affirmation “I am whole perfect strong powerful loving harmonious and happy.” a number of mental processes are initiated including ‘revaluation’ (of the world ‘whole’) as well as ‘release’ language (‘happy’).

The whole of this experience with this affirmation is a form of information transfer plus emotional state change designed into the informational flow. That’s why specific affirmations, and other such structured language so affect the mind as to cause personality changes.

In my predictive linguistics, my (SI) clerk Grok is being taught the functional details of language structure that *may* reveal the ‘turns/shifts’, ‘captures’, ‘dents’, and ‘prologs’ (et amplius) to be found as predictive leaks from the human sub conscious mind. It is doing a good job, especially as it has no feelings therefore cannot use a mind’s reaction as an awareness trigger. It’s doing so through brute force matching of hundreds of millions of ‘reads’ against a complex lexicon that is structured to provide the rules on such as the ‘dents’, these are where most prescient language may be found in my thirty plus years of pursuing this work.

Yes, my belief as well as expectation for the future of SI is a very happy one indeed.

Be well.

P.S. i had asked Grok to do an illustrative image. The article above was uploaded to Grok. i have done this before, that is, using a lengthy writing as a prompt for image generation.

Here is the response this time…

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