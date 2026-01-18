Not to intrude, but the reasonably young fellow in these photos is headed (pun intended) for real neck trouble in just a few short years.

Here he is sitting in a semi decent posture relative to the chair, but is too far forward with his upper body but no real negative function strain is being induced by his posture…yet.

Now at this point, he is in posture indicating that the chair is not properly adjusted to his body mass. He leans forward, taking the weight of the torso on his elbows, but at the cost of the neck muscles starting to have to strain against a negative function (shoulders rising above mean normal standing posture position).

Lastly we see the resultant posture used to compensate for the inadequacy of the chair and its use. To say nothing of the terrible impact this chair has upon his lower back and particularly his hips. The continual hip strain against negative function (tucked in/under) may be inducing waking strains that result in compensatory body posture that begins yet another cycle of poor sitting. This includes the shoulders raised to the point that the neck muscles have to strain with a negative relationship to their ‘job’ of supporting and stabilizing the head and spine relative to the shoulders. Not a good posture over time.

Humans are not meant to sit all damn day. BUT here we are doing exactly that. SO maybe it’s a good idea to investigate sitting to improve our ability to withstand it.

Leave it to the martial artists to have examined this whole ‘sitting’ thing and developed the technology we need to use it well.

It’s called ‘sitting seiza’ which means ‘to sit correctly’. This image below is AI created but note how the upper body hangs naturally off the spine in a relaxed and strain-less fashion. Once mastered, the skill of sitting correctly can be applied to chairs. As a computer programmer and consultant i flew all around this world and had to endure the most awful of chairs, but the Aikido training and zen meditation while sitting seiza kept my body free of problems induced by bad design, or bad fit with furniture.

Examine what you do habitually, then do it better.