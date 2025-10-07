Imagineering it.

[DS] doomed.

Want to end the New World Order? Want to see the last of the globalist one world government efforts? Want to tell Agenda 2030 to fade away?

Easy as pie.

Just live it.

In this now. Imagine living in that world. We don’t care to speculate how or when it happened. We are there, in this eternal now, living as it has already happened. They collapsed. They went away. Does the reason really matter?

Live it now, in your imagination with emotional power behind it. That’s the key. The emotional power to deny this current reality and have faith in your living vision. Material reality is a construct in our minds of what had been previous mental states.

Soooo. We alter our mental state to envision the reality in which we wish to live our body’s Life, then we give it power through our emotion conviction, and the ‘manifest reality’ has no choice. It must conform to our insisting vision. Get your friends to join you. Make it into a challenge. Global [DS] doomer bomb or something. We don’t concern ourselves with the details, Universe will arrange all that.

We’re there, in this Now. It’s cool, easier with all these nutty control freaks gone. The [DS] met their match with the combined imagineering efforts of an awakening humanity.

Now we can deal effectively with the non human intelligence-s. Aliens beware!