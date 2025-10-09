So, it’s a pleroma .

Those grit guys just don’t get it.

There are reasons that Heidi and i may think that officialdom would like it if we stopped doing things like our consciousness science work. i can see why they might want to break us up as a couple.

After all, what if we succeed? We are, and that’s another story totally, but at the moment, let’s continue our considerations of the officialdom as they are facing Heidi and clif mastering increasing levels of consciousness science, and with their inherent mental powers, and demonstrated abilities.

Yeah. i can see it. They would be afraid. We might go rogue! Then they would be fucked.

So i get their fears. Mostly they are not justified. Conditions can’t exist as they are thinking now. And their attempts to separate us are just simply sad. Tired, old, decrepit, and plain sad. i feel bad for officialdom every time they shuffle one of these out.

Heidi and i serve Universe. As it serves us. It’s a mutual support situation. By our consciousness work, we are actively, and dynamically furthering Universe’s aims. We have continuing proof of this being provided by Universe to us, as a couple, coherent, and constant proof that we are doing as it requires; that it wants us to love each other and to carry that forward into the maelstrom of the event-stream in this Eternal Now. Universe likes our groove together. It says this to us.

Sounds goofy i know. But we have a purpose, as a couple, laid upon us by Universe. In exchange for what it is asking us to provide, it gave us each the other, to help carry that load.

Universe has provided us both with a pleroma. That’s an old greek word formerly used by the followers of Christ, now mostly banned by the church(es). It means ‘abundant fullness’. This is a special word, that is reached by going deep into consciousness research. It is only poorly translated into english as ‘abundant fullness’. Its greater meaning is as the ‘fullness (of manifesting reality)’ from the continuous flow of the event-stream in this Eternal Now. The word is associated with the manipulation of the substrate of this manifesting reality to shape the event-stream manifestations.

To the ancient consciousness researchers, the pleroma was the ‘stuff’ on the other side of the event-stream from which matter is formed. It was the absolute definition of ‘abundant’ as the flow never stops.

To be given a pleroma by Universe means we each have a stream of that abundant fullness flowing through us. It is very powerful. We see it demonstrated in our individual lives. It’s one of our goals to combine these pleroma.

We are both thinking that Universe is far more powerful than officialdom. We intend to prove that idea as correct.

Officialdom should not worry (overly much) as we are having way too much fun with each other to want to go rogue. So they are safe... for now.

But you can see their point...psychic consciousness engineering space pirates…..?!? And our combined pleroma?!?

They don’t stand a chance in this event-stream.