Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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DrFrankDDS's avatar
DrFrankDDS
3d

Why do all that work for incomplete nutrition with lots of anti nutrients that plants produce to defend themselves. Better to go with super nutrient dense pemmican that has everything in useful balance. The American natives figured that out millennia ago. Plants are average 9% useful nutrition while animal proteins are around 60% nutrient absorption. Eggs are best in the high 60’s. Wasted effort and there is zero need for carbs. Poo and roughage are wasted money down the toilet. Fiber damages the delicate mucopolysaccharide lining of our guts and causes leaky gut syndrome. Research Dr Kiltz on That topic and Dr Chaffee about plant toxins v fatty meat nutrition.

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Rachel M. Fisher's avatar
Rachel M. Fisher
3d

Thank you Clif!

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