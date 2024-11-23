The ontological model description of the Matterium thus far, in which the Supreme Consciousness has created perpetual eternal condensed consciousness energy ‘vessels’ called ‘souls’ which carry another density/form of consciousness called LC, or Local Consciousness. This LC within the soul is experiencing a ‘Life’, every aspect of which is recorded by the soul. The soul is not conscious of itself, only its tasks. The Life within the soul is self-conscious, and the Life within the soul is experiencing Life in the Matterium, and making decisions based on its mind’s interpretation of those experiences.

The mind of a human, or any Being, within this Matterium, rises from the body that houses the Local Consciousness for this Life experience. The Local Consciousness is therefore described as being ‘embodied’, or existing within the ‘embodiment’.

There are two possible basis for the operation of a mind, by a Being embodied within this Matterium. These two methods are where the mind is completely involved in the illusions presented by this Matterium, and thus believes itself to BE the embodiment; or, the Being can be aware of itself as a Living Soul. The former is described as ‘embodiment mind’, which is implying that the mental state of awareness of that Being is entirely trapped within the embodiment, and as such, operates from a delusional foundation. This form of mind cannot perceive itself beyond the embodiment, and believes itself to be ‘flesh’, and ‘matter’.

The alternative is when the Being has awareness of itself as a “Living Soul” which houses the Being as it is having its Life experience here in the Matterium. In this operational mode for Life here in this Matterium, the Being will understand its relationship to all other Beings, within this Matterium, who are also Living Souls having a Life Experience by way of an embodiment. In this perspective, the Being is aware of the common Supreme Consciousness source for all Beings within the Matterium, and its actions will be thus guided. Beings who are operating in this manner will have an entirely different approach to their own Actions, and their own Responsibilities for their Actions.

It can be seen that, as the Matterium is an energy construct of the Supreme Consciousness, and fluxes in and out of ‘reality’ 22 trillion times per second, that the Local Consciousness has every justification from seeing deign patterns in the reality left by that creation to assume that the Supreme Consciousness wants it, the LC, to be aware of these patterns. Further, such patterns and practices, such as astrology, in an ontological reality, do have meaning, though of an absolute necessity, such meaning is designed to be difficult to ascertain, and further, difficult to ascertain on a repeating, continuous basis. This arises from the Supreme Consciousness construction to provide the dichotomy of the split between embodiment minded Beings, and those who understand the Living Soul nature of our common existence within this Matterium.

As the embodiment is a projection upon the Life within the soul by Supreme Consciousness, it can be seen that the search for Novelty, by the Supreme Consciousness, would have ‘physical analogs’,on such as perturbations within hormonal balances, as an example, in which the resolution if the disturbance has a potential to one of many different end states, thus adding Uncertainty from which Novelty may arise.

The Supreme Consciousness design patterns for seeking Novelty also include layers of Uncertainty affecting decisions of the Beings involved. Note that the Uncertainty of Decisions, affecting those in this Matterium, by design, will also, by design, affect those Beings operating as embodiment minds much more so than those Beings who are aware of themselves as Living Souls. As an example, the layers of illusion are such that, here on Earth, the embodiment minded humans see these design patterns as a ‘random process’ that they label as ‘evolution’.

The embodiment of the LC has a mind. This mind, a creation, to a great extent, of the LC, is not under its control alone, as noted by the perturbations affecting the mind, which have ‘physical’ analogs. Note that energy also affects the mind of the LC having a Life experience within the soul.

The mind of the LC can be controlled, to a greater or lesser extent, and thus the many different approaches to achieve this from meditation to MK Ultra kinds of nefarious mind control exerted upon another.

In the case of a Life, in a soul, whose LC is operating a mind that does NOT understand its reality, and has NO ontological model, is said to have a mind acting as ‘embodiment mind’, and not ‘living soul’. The difference is sharp, and clear, at all levels to the aware human being who is operating as a ‘living soul’, but to those minds trapped in the illusion of this Matterium, such other Beings seem ‘normal’, and usual, and as themselves.

One of the questions that arises is if Life, originating on another planet, in a different form of embodiment also suffers this condition of the delusions of the embodiment mind versus living soul. If so, does that species also suffer a similar ratio to humans where the embodiment minds are dominant, perhaps to 98% or greater, and the minds aware of themselves as living souls are rare?

How could humans determine the nature of an aliens species, given that a species operating in embodiment mind may not know of their nature within an ontological model? Further, if they are operating in embodiment mind, they can be expected to lie if it serves their interest as do humans who interact with reality from their embodiment minds.

As the aliens would encounter the human social structure in the form of government, and thus military response to their presence, this suggests a strategy, and tactics, for the living soul humans to employ in introducing to the embodiment mind humans within both government and military, the concept that they, the embodiment mind humans, may not understand their own nature well enough, as potentially awakened living soul minds, to be able to adequately, and successfully, judge the aliens with whom they are interacting. If you don’t know who you are, how can you effectively judge other Beings?

Many embodiment mind humans operate from a platform of basic trust in their experiences as Life within the soul. That is they are not analyzing from the perspective of the perpetual soul, but from the very narrow framework provided by the common shared reality being presented to their embodied mind. They don’t see the Matterium, merely the cosmos. From that framework, these embodiment minded humans will respond to their body cues and clues, but will be approaching the encounter with Alien Life, with a base level of trust within the experience itself. They will not hold in their minds the perspective of a living soul watching/recording this experience play out in which the Local Consciousness of its current Life is interacting with the Local Consciousness of another form of Being within the Matterium. Instead, the embodiment minded human will see the experience as exceptional, but within its common shared reality. And thus it will be vulnerable to wrong interpretations of the actions and nature of the species with which it is interacting. The embodiment minded human will judge its experience with the aliens from the restrictions of its own, delusional understanding of its Life, here in this Matterium.

Given this understanding mapped to human history, it is probable to near certainty that all religions are reflecting encounters with alien species in humanity’s past, that were misinterpreted, or were deliberately created by embodiment minded aliens to enslave human minds, and to provide them a level of control in their exploitation of humanity. The latter is the most probable given the nature of religions and the evils performed by its adherents. And that the idea of ‘gods’ arising in the human social order always is associated with Beings with extraordinary, non human, abilities or technology.

Aliens coming to earth will encounter military tracking, and attempting to bring them down, shoot them down with one weapon or another. This is an embodiment mind reaction to the situation. It is without regard to the type of species arriving as it is difficult for our embodiment minded military to determine the nature of the aliens by how they arrive here, in most situations. If they arrive with a giant fleet of tens of thousands of space ships/UFOs, it would seem safest to presume they are embodiment minded. Absent such a slap-in-the-face approach, the difficulties of discernment on the part of the embodiment minded humans mount rapidly.

Embodiment minded humans will have a tendency to think that aliens possessing a longer history are, by virtue of ‘evolution’, a superior being with a ‘greater consciousness’. The idea is wrong, both as evolution in an ontological model is not as within the Einsteinian ‘grit’ physics model, and the thinking that ‘consciousness’ can evolve or change is false. Consciousness is the inviolate base of this Matterium. It is eternal, perpetual, and therefore cannot change. The Life within the soul as vessel, can change within the Life Experience at many levels, but it cannot change its Local Consciousness, though it is expected to change its awareness of its consciousness over the course of its Life Experience.

This thinking will not occur to the embodiment minded humans. Thus they will be vulnerable to lies from embodiment minded aliens intent on deceiving them.

It can be expected that living soul aliens would be very trepidatious about contact with humanity due to it being somewhat obvious that our social order is dominated by embodiment mind beings given our development of nuclear weapons and our general demeanor as well as shooting down some of the UFOs. In addition, all our media broadcasting out into the Matterium will contain a vast amount of embodied mind spew, thus alerting the visitors to the nature of this ‘tourist’ attraction. Further, humans need to not deceive themselves into thinking that the human religions, and human religious experience, nor our discussions about such, in any way show us as Living Souls. Rather the opposite is likely true, which is to say, that Living Soul aliens would see religions as yet more manifestations of the delusions of embodiment minds. Religions would be seen by living soul aliens as a necessary vehicle for many goals in species where there is a mix of embodied minded and living soul aware. They would recognize that religion can be used within a social order as a vehicle for liberation of view into awareness of the living soul, though of a necessity, this effect would take multiple Life Experiences in that species. They would also recognize that the vehicle of religion would be instantly shed on the successful realization of self, as a Living Soul. There would be no need for the boat of religion, on reaching the shore of factual understanding. The transformation of the individual Being from the modality of embodiment mind into that of living soul, is, of course, recognized as a mechanism towards the creation of the potential for Novelty.

However, given that living soul aliens would recognize that embodiment minded aliens also exist, they would, presumably, understand our stance on off-world contact. Living soul aliens will recognize that other, embodiment minded aliens are out and about in this Matterium, basically causing problems for everyone. BUT given the nature of this ontological model, those aliens, as do Living Soul humans, recognize that this aspect is needed by Supreme Consciousness in its search for Novelty. All, in this Matterium, is presented for the benefit of those having their Life Experience, and as benefits ONLY arise from challenges, thus the difficult nature of this Matterium.

The question remains, how would such living soul aliens initiate contact? And what would be their reason for so doing? To alter government behavior? To eliminate nuclear weapons? To study us?

Living Soul aliens would NOT be here to aid us. They would recognize, as do the Living Soul humans, that such intrusion would be damaging to the karmic path of the alien visitors, as well as humanity’s progress. Thus it should be assumed, as a base level for human thinking, that any alien species arriving here offering to ‘help humanity’ is operating from its own embodiment minded interests, and further, that such species are ignorant of the base operating principles of the Matterium such as the Binding Law of Karma. Thus, as with offers from embodiment minded humans, such would be a path to accepting exploitation. Living soul humans would reject such instantly.

Some human scientists think that Local Consciousness recreates itself every 20 milliseconds. This would provide the range for thinking about the width of the perceptible Eternal Now (Ever Present Now). It would be between 22 trillionth of a second and 20 milliseconds. There will be variation between species, among species, and within species as to the individual perceptible width of the Ever Present Now.

It is doubtful that government or military officialdom workers on the alien issue/problem are cognizant of such details, nor would consider them pertinent to their work.

Individual human ‘contactee’ testimony is very probably completely fantasy. There are military personnel who have come in contact with the alien UFOs who have suffered damage enough to get the government to pay disability to them, so it can be surmised that the aliens do represent a risk, if not a threat, and thus we would see that level of reportage about personal damage to their bodies from ‘contactees’ if their experiences were grounded to reality. Which we do not.

To add complications to the situation, there may be multiple species of aliens involved with government. These many species would be expected to have their own complex relationships with each other, and these would be expected to have an impact on their interaction with humanity. And as not all aliens will be operating in Living Soul mode, it will be difficult for humanity to ascertain the nuances of these alien-to-alien relationships.

It would not seem to be viable for an intelligent, space traveling species, either embodiment minded or living soul to be attempting to interact with humanity by way of individual contacts. This is assuming that their goals are more species oriented rather than personal amusement or education. Individual contacts produce no tangible species wide results.

Living soul aliens will, in their interaction with humans, tend to favor Living soul humans. They will likely still interact with embodiment minded humans, but the interaction will necessarily be straining the mental facilities of the humans, and the living soul aliens will recognize this occurring. This raises their challenges in their dealings with humanity. They will, it is assumed, limit their contact with heavily religious embodied minded humans for many different reasons, but primarily due to the inability of the embodied minded humans to separate themselves from their delusions in order to have effective communications with the Living soul aliens. This will be strikingly apparent with such religions as those that depend on ritual, which by their nature, are more mind control methods, than liberation methods. Ritual based religions always reinforce the delusions of embodiment mind, and thus will be a big waving flag for the Living soul aliens. The primary shock of the future will be the Living soul aliens rejecting contact, especially ‘officialdom contact’ and negotiations while religious people, primarily jews, christians, and moslems, are present. Big shock for most of humanity, but especially the jew dominated governmental class of humans.

It should also be noted, that Living soul aliens will be quite capable of eliminating all of Humanity should the situation arise that our actions threaten the Matterium and other Life. The Living soul aliens, as with Living soul humans, understand the nature of this Matterium, and would follow the advice of Krishna to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita to ‘pursue duty’ especially if fighting and killing is involved as the karmic ramifications of these are impossible to foretell, but it is known that by acting without attachment to the outcome, and fighting for the sake of the fight, and for the sake of performance of your duty as the doer-in-the-body in these circumstances, no karmic burden is accrued.

Living soul aliens will understand that Supreme Consciousness uses all of Local Consciousness for its own purposes, which are too multiplicitous in their effects for our minds to grasp, but that as the doer-in-the-body, we have the right to perform our duties, even without ownership of the results, the ramifications of which will extend beyond our short Life Experience in this Matterium.

Living soul humans understand that altruism, and charity are affects of the embodied mind, and as such are motivations within the delusions of an embodiment mind. Every Being’s destiny is their own. Living soul Beings understand that intrusion into another Being’s karma adds to your own.

This Matterium is complex. Within this complexity, the Matterium operating principles provide binary challenges at all levels of consideration for the embodied minds having Life Experiences. At the highest, and also the base level, is the binary choice of seeing the Matterium and thus perceiving through it to view self as Living Soul, or being deluded by the Matterium into not seeing the Matterium, and thus only seeing the embodiment.

Humanity is facing a challenge now as its embodiment minded dominant population is encountering alien visitors. These aliens visitors could be every bit as fucked up as is Humanity; or they could be Living souls here in their own interests. Our challenge is that embodiment dominant humanity won’t even be aware that there is a difference.

Thus it is that Living soul humans are searching for strategy, and tactics, for communicating with the embodiment minded humans to appraise them of the limitations in their own thinking, and perception, in order that they may start to grasp the complexity in which they are operating, and from which their actions will determine the near term future of Humanity.