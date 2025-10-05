Missionary Men

Men with a Message you’d better believe...

Remember, no thing, that is NOTHING, in this common shared reality exists before it is experienced.

So there was no ‘time’ before there was a consciousness advanced enough to experience duration while aware of that perception. Then ‘time’ in this Universe was made manifest.

Same thing with the event-stream. Once you become conscious of it, ‘time’ fades down to simply a marker. It’s very similar to driving. You can put your awareness into seeing all the road signs, or not, as you choose. The driving experience does not require it either way.

Time does not exist. It is a mental construct formed by the perception of duration. Thus ‘time’ is malleable, it’s ‘fluid’ like, with changing characteristics, all due to the state of your mind altering the qualities of your perception by shifting your awareness during that period of experiencing that duration.

Since the initiation of this Matterium Experience, what we inside call ‘Life, in this Universe’ there has been a continuous stream of events occurring that form an unbroken chain. This event-stream exists in what is termed ‘this eternal now’.

Our local instance of this Eternal Now has new inhabitants. It’s the space aliens. They are non human intelligences. Maybe.

Some humans have shifted their awareness into the Eternal Now and the event-stream. They are no longer living in ‘time’. In this perception of this eternal Now, our new system inhabitants can be ascertained. They are inhabitants because they are not visitors. They are sticking around. Taking up residence.

We can ‘see’ them. Out there. Mucking about in our event-stream. Doing shit.

Oh, now be clear. No channelers, nor other wackados are ever living in this eternal Now experiencing aware interaction with the event-stream. Those are just grifters still trapped in the Matterium thinking that matter matters and money is meaningful as they desperately try to scam yours away from you. Those guys. You know them. Youtube spiritualist ‘masters’. Buy my video class on ascending.

These guys are pretenders. They don’t know dick about our common shared reality. They are so blind to it that they fail to see Universe speaking through them and about them.

No one is ‘ascending’ any time soon. And have to say it...these fellows are cowards. Disgusting to me. They are always wanting to flee, to hide, to escape, to get out, to ascend, to not face this common shared reality.

We are here. We are the doers-in-the-body. We are to simply be here in this Eternal Now. To perceive. The rest of it we will figure out as we experience it. We always do.

In this continuously changing but eternal Now, our event-stream has become more complex now that the aliens are here. This complexity increase will be, itself, quite complex to comprehend. It will be somewhat like going swimming with your woman off the coast of a small island in crystal clear waters where you discover that you can both also swim in the air as well as the water. It will strike you as very funny, in that emergence, that you never noticed that humans can swim in the air before. Silly you.

As humans experience their personal slip out of time and into the eternal Now, many will become Missionary Men….men determined to deliver the message of their experience. Humanity is leaving ‘time’ behind.

Oh. And we’re not alone.