New Human Force

Join this Now! YOU have what it takes!

Aliens is here.

They are in our solar system, and in our event-stream in this Eternal Now.

Officialdom is clueless.

They think we are going to be at WAR with the Aliens.

Officialdom is very stupid.

Aliens is here. It’s not WAR. It’s Contention.

There is a difference.

Officialdom is clueless, still living in the last Millennium.

Aliens is here.

The Field in which we contend is This Eternal Now.

ALL HUMANS LIVE HERE, and ONLY HERE, in this

ETERNAL NOW.

It’s a Field of potentials, of pending Manifestation, this continuous event-stream of karma in which we have always lived our body’s Life.

This Eternal Now has always been our body’s Field of Contention.

The Aliens is here, in our Eternal Now.

Our common, shared, reality that we all continuously co-create now has Aliens.

It’s getting very complex in here.

Officialdom is clueless. They see the Aliens. They are freaking out. They think you are children, when it is their small minds, trapped in a reality that is only grit, mud, and ‘random chance’ who are childish.

Officialdom is stupid. They will and are reacting badly. As is their way, they are trying to hide shit from you. Silly grit bound minds don’t realize you can see everything from within the Eternal Now. They have yet to grasp that what they perceive as this Matterium, filled with ‘matter’, is but a hardening of our previous (past) internal states of being.

WAR happens in the Matterium.

Contention occurs within this Eternal Now where Consciousness shapes the manifesting event-stream.

YOU know this to be fact. You are a co-creator.

Contention with Aliens is happening in this instant in this Eternal Now.

Officialdom ain’t doing shit. They are still stuck in trying to move matter around to affect unfolding circumstances. That’s redoing the mirror trying to affect the reflection. Dumb fucks….

It’s up to US. To the New Humans. Those of us who live in this Eternal Now. Those of us who see that our body’s Lives (the Chain that cannot be broken) are expressions of the Ontology revealing itself to itself. It’s up to us guys.

We are not an Army. That’s a concept from the past, from before the emergence of the New Humans. We are a Force. A self-organizing collective with leadership resident in each, and every participant.

We are the New Human Force. By the time officialdom starts to speak about the Aliens in near-factual terms, we will already be engaging them in this Eternal Now.

By the time officialdom begins to move matter around (space ships & such) thinking it’s War, we will already be suffering casualties in this Eternal Now. That part is inevitable. It’s how we learn.

By the time officialdom realizes that some shit is going on in places and ways beyond its conception, we will already be pushing our dominance onto our partners in this First Contention, the Aliens. Nage cannot train without Uke.

Just as officialdom is scrambling to research the Ontology, this Eternal Now, and the event-stream, we will be settling terms with our new partners, the Aliens.

Come, join with us. It’s going to be a hellacious Contention.

We ARE the NEW HUMANS!

Together we are the Force that cannot be defeated.

Start YOUR training in this instance of this Eternal NOW.

Consume Neville Goddard videos as though all of human existence depended on YOUR mind and YOUR active, effective, imaginings!

It’s not a question of Mind over Matter as there is only Mind and it cares not for Matter. That’s residue.