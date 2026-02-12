All of History is about drugs and the changes caused by their use.

The British Empire was freaking out over its treasure of Silver being eroded by paying the Chinese Empire for the Tea it needed (as caffeine) to drive it’s industrial revolution.

The Brits, at one point, were convinced that Tea was a combination of plants requiring over 500 processes. They were idiots.

However these idiots of the British Empire caused poppies to be grown in the slave state India in order to create Opium which was then sold to the Chinese populace creating vast hordes of addicts. The price was Silver. This ultimately led the Chinese Empire to declare War with the Brits over their country’s silver horde being depleted for the new drug, thus we get the Opium Wars spanning from 1839 to 1842.

Are we not, even now, repeating this pattern from history with the Fentanyl Wars and the various cartels all leading back to China?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

To the inquiring mind, the question is self begging, what will be the ‘drug’ impact on Humanity from contact with other, off planet species?