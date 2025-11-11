Operating principles of this common shared reality.

The monad was bored.

Supreme Consciousness (aka the Monad) is all.

Material ‘reality’ is an illusion formed within consciousness.

The apparent separation of consciousness into individuals is an illusion.

Nearly all individual embodied consciousnesses within the corporeal reality have inbuilt filters preventing them from recognizing their actual state of being.

Any and all experiences in which there is a notional transfer of information from one consciousness to another is participating within the illusion therefore the experience, including all ‘enlightenment’ experiences, and all other such as ‘downloads’, are active individuated interpretations of the illusion, and not the underlying monad.

There is no random.

All gods are false. If they exist inside this corporeal reality, they are part of the illusion. If they claim to be separate consciousnesses, they are as deluded as any other ‘embodied’ being of consciousness-in-flesh.

All prophets are false and all prophecy is a matter of interpretation of aspects of our common shared reality.

This common shared reality is an expression of complexity. There has never been a state of decreasing complexity within this reality. The nature of complexity is to increase.

There is some spooky chaotic shit in this reality that seems to be emerging along with these increases in complexity.

Spooky chaotic shit in this non random reality seemingly is the result of embodied minds trapped in the illusion analyzing the nature of the changes within the illusion as they are occurring while thinking the illusion to be stable and persistent, ergo, not that change-able.

The illusion of this common shared reality changes trillions of times per second as the complexity goes about its main job of creating more complexity.

The seeming point of all this is the creation of actual novelty, stuff, happenings, actions and connections that the monad could not know about before it occurred.

The monad was bored. It created complexity, sending it forth to create more just to see what the fuck is going to emerge.

None of us realized that the emergence was going to be YOU.

We can’t wait to see what you will do next…