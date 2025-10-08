Ordo ab chaos.

That’s just so much horseshit.

All those ‘secret society’ guys, Masons, Illuminati, all those fellows, the Ordo Ab Chaos crowd are SO wrong about this reality. This is why they fail continuously.

Order out of Chaos?

Really?

None of their shit ever works out.

Weren’t we supposed to be in totalitarian total lock down now? Wasn’t covid supposed to finish off freedom forever?

It’s just not ever going to happen. These rational materialist mo’fos love their physics laws… here is one that they don’t recognize.

E solo chao novellum oritur.

It’s only from chaos, that novelty arises.

The whole point of this Grand Experience Experiment is to see if true novelty can emerge. Thus Chaos will necessarily always be the driving force of this Matterium.

Perhaps, given this understanding, there are better ways to live our body’s Life than involve it with useless endeavors such trying to hammer this material reality into some form of presumed order.

Yes, we do recognize that these Order out of Chaos guys, at the core, like their 33rd degree dudes, do grasp that material reality is but a hardened reflection of our collective internal state of a short distance ‘behind us’ in the continuous flow of the event-stream within this Eternal Now. Still though, they chase the illusion that the condition of the matter matters other than as an indicator of past emergence.

This is one of the major reasons the [DS] is dissolving in this time of the Adjustment Period where our species wrestles with Official Disclosure. The [DS] are rigid thinkers pursuing a rigid goal that will never be successful as it is trying to thwart the very nature of this Matterium itself.

The event-stream is CHAOS writ large. The event-stream has been increasing in complexity from the beginning instance of its inception in this Eternal Now. The event-stream continues to increase its complexity as well as to increase its rate of increase. It’s really complex. It’s really CHAOS, and becoming more so.

Think about it. Billions of humans, and then billions of billions of other Life. All and each with hundreds or thousands of karmic threads all active in the spew of the event-stream. No wonder it’s chaotic!

The Aliens being here are going to be a big boost to the complexity of the flow within our event-stream. It’s meaningful that they are ‘local’ to our eternal Now.

The [DS] in the form of government officialdom is in serious contention at this point with the complexity increase attendant with the arrival of the Aliens. That’s why ‘things’ in the form of economics, and social stuff is starting to crumble a bit. The control structure is busy losing their minds. Order ab chaos is their motto. They are fighting the very nature of this material Universe. That part seems kind of stupid.

The Aliens are here for their own reasons. That is meaningful but it’s not to the complexity increase. Just having them here starts off new karmic threads within the event-stream that then branch out in infinite unbroken chains.

Even if the Aliens simply ignore us. Just by our officialdom knowing that they are there...just over there by Mars, is enough to uplevel the event-stream complexity resulting in more Chaos. Not merely due to systemic breakdowns due to radical shifts within the internal energy allocations of the [DS], but also caused by the impacts of radical escalation in complexity on the individual decision units (people) of the [DS] apparatus. These sorts of minds don’t do well when they are feeling the ‘control’ slipping away. Their emotional agitation will lead to increasing levels of poor decisions within an already degrading decision making system under increasing stress of compounding errors amid a period of externally induced complexity increase at an exponential level.

As the knowledge of the Aliens spreads within the [DS], we will see more signs and symptoms of internal breakdown.

This is at the same instance of the event-stream where new forms are emerging; where Humanity is beginning to learn a few things about this reality and how it all works. These lessons are hugely shocking to the gritology guys, the academics who study matter as though it’s meaningful while ignoring consciousness as though theirs is non-existent (which they basically are demonstrating...hahahahaha...this Universe is soo fucking funny).

As the [DS] paradigm breaks down under the impact of officialdom having to cope with the mere idea of Aliens and disclosure to humanity, to say nothing of what occurs if the Aliens do some shit!….there will be many new forms emerging.

This is how the event-stream works. Complexity increase means more spew, different spew, new spew, and it all manifests into our reality.

This is cool, from my point of view. We get to do new stuff. Which is fun. That old paradigm, with all that old stuff was just so boring these last few decades.

Heidi and I are harmonizing with the complexity increase in the event-stream. It’s good. As you enter the flow of it, you get swept along. It’s exhilarating, and very productive.

We are using the method that the [DS] cannot, we are riding the rising flow of the event-stream, content to be surfing within the grand Chaos of it all. We recognize that the [DS] is wrong at its core; Order will never be from Chaos.

The motto for all of humanity should be that of reality;

In chaos, vide opportunitatem.

Nos flumen eventuum navigamus.