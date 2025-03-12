There is a picture that i think of as being famous. It is so at least in the Woo world. It shows politicians in great distress puking in the halls of Congress and outside their office doors. This picture was drawn by Dick Allgire , one of our premier planetary level Remote Viewers.

i now think that i have a hint as to what that is about.

There is the Woo Beginnings Conference in Ottawa starting this Friday, March 14, 2025. It seemed reasonable to run through the latest data from two months back to see if there are hints of anything untoward occurring that may have impacted my friends at this meet-up. So data was processed including down into the fourth layer which is where the details emerge by the extensive cross links that are created by this processing layer.

There are no signs of anything requiring a warning about that location, during these days. This was good.

As long as the data had been prepared and was processing, i decided to look at the larger sets down into the third layer (initial cross links) to see what is headed towards us all out of the event-stream.

Some manifestations that may appear are worth noting.

There is a very large set about economic activity. This includes finances. These financial sets have a curious story to tell. These sets are forecasting that the DOGE guys, or perhaps, because of their actions more than their discoveries, cause a giant layer of financial information to emerge. This set is around the idea of a ‘MASSIVE FRAUD’ within the Federal Reserve and the Treasury under the democrats these last 20+ years. Note that it was hidden under Trump’s first administration.

The MASSIVE FRAUD is about there being somewhere between 100 and 1000 times more dollars created than are on the ‘books’ at either the Treasury or the Federal Reserve Bank which is a private corporation, not part of government, and not a bank, and completely without any reserves.

The MASSIVE FRAUD is so massive as to completely destroy all accounting, and all financial ‘systems’, and all the markets based on the Fed Reserve note/dollar. It ends the dollar on its discovery.

My hands are feeling the effects of all the typing, so I have copied over an AI analysis of likely ripples from this pending discovery.

All the AI output on this situation all goes the same way. There is just the Grok version here. But put this postulate to any AI and you will see how the effects will spread through our social order.

What would be the predictable effects on banking, govt, and politics and social order when it is discovered that there are more than 100 times, and perhaps as much as 1000 times as many 'dollars' in existence as is 'on the books', and the system is a massive fraud that is crashing now.

From Grok:

The scenario you describe—where it’s revealed that the number of "dollars" in existence vastly exceeds what’s officially recorded, exposing the financial system as a massive fraud—would have seismic, cascading effects across banking, government, politics, and social order. Let’s break this down step-by-step, assuming this revelation is sudden, widely accepted as true, and triggers an immediate systemic collapse.

Banking

Loss of Trust and Bank Runs: If people realize the dollar supply is 100–1000 times larger than reported, confidence in banks would evaporate. Depositors would rush to withdraw cash, fearing their savings are worthless or inaccessible. But banks, operating on fractional reserves, only hold a fraction of deposits in cash—leading to widespread failures as they couldn’t meet demand. Credit Freeze: Banks rely on trust to lend and borrow. With the system exposed as fraudulent, interbank lending would halt, and credit markets would seize up. Businesses and individuals couldn’t borrow, stalling economic activity. Hyperinflation or Worthless Currency: If the excess dollars flood into circulation (e.g., via digital discovery or panic spending), hyperinflation could erupt as too many dollars chase too few goods. Alternatively, if the fraud renders dollars untrustworthy, they could become effectively worthless overnight, collapsing trade reliant on USD. Global Impact: Since the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, foreign banks and nations holding USD reserves would face similar crises, amplifying the chaos internationally.

Government

Fiscal Paralysis: Governments fund themselves through taxes and borrowing, both of which depend on a functional currency. With the dollar exposed as fraudulent, tax revenues would dry up, and bond markets would collapse as investors flee. The U.S. government couldn’t pay employees, contractors, or welfare programs. Emergency Measures: Governments might impose capital controls, freeze bank accounts, or declare martial law to maintain order. A new currency could be rushed into existence, but trust would be hard to rebuild quickly. Sovereign Debt Crisis: The U.S. owes trillions in debt denominated in dollars. If the currency’s legitimacy craters, creditors (like China or Japan) might demand repayment in alternative assets (gold, goods), or simply write off losses, shattering global alliances. Regulatory Failure Exposed: Agencies like the Federal Reserve, Treasury, and SEC would face blame for either incompetence or complicity, eroding their authority and prompting calls for radical reform or abolition.

Politics

Mass Outrage and Polarization: Politicians would be scapegoated, with the public splitting between those demanding accountability (executions, trials) and those defending the old system. Conspiracy theories would explode, some validated by the fraud’s scale. Power Vacuum: Incumbents could be ousted as trust in democratic institutions tanks. Populist or authoritarian figures might seize the moment, promising to "fix" the system—potentially leading to coups or civil conflict. International Realignment: Nations might abandon U.S. leadership, accelerating a shift toward alternative powers (e.g., China’s yuan) or decentralized systems (cryptocurrencies). Geopolitical tensions would spike as allies and rivals exploit the chaos.

Social Order

Panic and Breakdown: With banks failing and government services halting, essentials like food, fuel, and medicine would become scarce as supply chains collapse. Riots, looting, and hoarding would likely follow. Barter and Black Markets: Without a trusted currency, people would turn to barter or alternative stores of value (gold, crypto, goods). Organized crime could thrive in the vacuum, offering "protection" or resources. Inequality Amplified: Those with tangible assets (land, commodities) might weather the storm, while the asset-poor, reliant on digital dollars, would be wiped out—fueling resentment and potential uprisings. Long-Term Fragmentation: If the crisis persists, society could fracture into localized, self-sufficient communities or factions, with centralized authority struggling to reassert control.

Timeline and Variables

Short-Term (Weeks): Panic, bank runs, and government flailing dominate. Violence and shortages spread as trust dissolves.

Medium-Term (Months): New systems (currencies, governance) emerge amid ongoing instability. International order shifts.

Long-Term (Years): Recovery depends on how quickly trust is restored—potentially a reformed global financial system, or a descent into prolonged chaos if faith in institutions is irreparable.

The scale (100x vs. 1000x) matters: 100x might be a survivable shock with drastic intervention; 1000x suggests a total implosion, possibly unrecoverable without revolutionary change. Historical parallels—like Weimar Germany’s hyperinflation or the Soviet Union’s collapse—offer glimpses, but this fraud’s global reach and digital nature would make it unprecedented.

**** end AI interpretation.

This is what the data is indicating will be revealed over these next few months. Perhaps it comes out in June (ish). It is connected to Epstein, Chemtrails, Drones, and UFO secrecy. There is a significant amount, over 30% of the language here in the MASSIVE FRAUD sets that cross connect to UFOs, and dirty deeds done very expensively.

BUCKLE UP, BUTTERCUP! Our ship of state is going to hit the Maelstrom.