Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Bob 47's avatar
Joe Bob 47
2dEdited

good commentary.

at age 74, looking back on a long life, it resonates.

I now have the (luxury of) perspective to look back in time and see how choosing a particular inconsequential-looking action over another leads to huge consequences down the road.

I have had an interesting life, worked in London, NYC area, Dallas/Houston, and San Francisco during the dot.com 90s before that beautiful city went to complete shite.

I travelled a lot. from paris to patagonia.

now retired in a rural area of NM where I spend my days trading and reading.

so, not a lot of complaints.

but.... if I could go back in time (keeping my memories) and do some things differently, I would in a second.

oh, well. maybe in my next life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Zoltan Vazz's avatar
Zoltan Vazz
2d

Try to have more fun than yesterday and your life will have real meaning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
233 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 clif high
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture