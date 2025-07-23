Let it be.

So you are on your way to a job interview that will not work out because you are late as you stop to rescue a drowning man.

You get another job. This one in law enforcement for your local county corrections division. Years later your job requires you to escort a convicted murder to his execution. When you arrive, you recognize him as the man you saved from drowning that fateful day.

He went on to kill another man in a dispute over gambling wager. You believe that if you had not saved him the other man would still be alive.

What is your role and what are your responsibilities in this unfolding?





You can not control the outcome of your actions. You have no responsibility for such outcomes that are unknowable in that instance of the Now when the decision is made.

It would have been different if you had saved him during the fight where your vision could have included the probable outcome that your actions would save one man that he might kill another.

The rational voyager in this Matterium adopts the stance of detachment from the results of their actions. The karma that ripples from our actions is mostly unperceived and unknowable. That will change given enough Lives in this Matterium.

As a perpetual Tourist in this Matterium, your accumulation of experiences will lead to a changing of your perspective, within a Life. This change will facilitate your understanding of your own actions in a near real time manner. You will find that your mind becomes dynamic in its perception of your actions within the unfolding of the event-stream as they are occurring while your conscious awareness experiences itself being aware of your decisions as you are in the act of doing.

Then you realize that karma has made you an active agent of the event-stream. You can perceive the results of many of your actions ahead of the doing of them, so you have the opportunity to choose. You will discover that mostly you choose to not act.

You see the karma of the unfolding chain of events that result from your actions. As the event-stream manifests into this Eternal Now, you will notice your actions as an integral part of the emergence of streams of karma that result from each and every action of all other Life in this instance of the Now.

This is a very freeing perspective. It dawns on you that all karma is the result of choice. We all choose the Lives that we live. The idea of ‘victims’ is an illusion. Karma means that this Matterium is exactly and very precisely ‘fair’ to each and every individual as we ALL receive as the results that all of our actions over all of our bodies’ Lives shall dictate. There are NO victims.

When you are confronted with any aspect of our Matterium, the aware mind will note that the instance of that confrontation is to teach something, to reveal something to yourself in your own choices and actions that will further illuminate our common shared reality for your awareness and understanding.

Yes, there is Life that is abused in any given instance of this unfolding common shared reality. Such abused Life exists as part of your experience of this Matterium, in this Life, to aid your own karma. In that experience, of the abuse of Life manifesting in your awareness in this instance of the Now, your responsibility is clear; stop the abuse, without regard to the results. Capture and punish the abusers to assist them in their karma, without regard to the results. Aid, and comfort the abused, without regard to the results. It is the doing in the moment that is important.

No ‘victim’ in this Matterium can ever be made ‘whole’ for previous damage. The idea of restoration to a previous state is comical. This body’s Life is lived as a participant in a Universe Karma Engine. To view our common shared reality in any other way is to live your body’s Life in delusion.

Maturation of individual awareness is an integral part of the self revealing of the Ontology. Everything is all grist for the mill as karma grinds on.