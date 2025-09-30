Presumably, War of the Worlds!

Well, more like contention within the common shared reality...

Universe provides and guides….for all of us.

All of our body’s Life, Universe provides for us. Everything we need to experience is laid before us. The entirety of this Matterium is purpose built to house and provide for our body’s Life.

It’s safe to presume this is so for the space aliens as well. That is, that Universe provides and guides their body’s Life also.

All the people, and all the experiences of your body’s Life are there for your benefit. Explicitly. We know this as you are a co-creator of the experiences, and Universe has provided the activators, the set, and the setting for those experiences to manifest.

Many of these experiences do not feel very much beneficial in the midst of them. They are what we need, not necessarily what we desire, though each and all are exactly what is required for our ‘progression’ in this body’s Life, and within the Life Chain (*the Chain that cannot be broken) of all of our bodies’ Lives. We call this part ‘karma’.

If none of this makes sense to you, pass by, you’re not supposed to get it at this point in your/our common shared reality.

This shit is really complex.

We are co-creators of our experience of this common shared reality. (Go read your Neville Goddard, or Carl Jung. )

Presumably, so are the space aliens. Presumably, now that they have intruded into our ‘space’ in our solar system, the space aliens are also involved in the co-creation of this common shared reality.

As was said, this shit is really complex. And is getting more so.

There are layers within threads within streams within chains within this continuous event-stream within this Eternal Now.

And, THEY are here, in it with us, in this Now.

This is where the complexity of it all compounds itself.

Without regard to what area, or level, of thinking we pursue, we end up asking more questions. There are few answers, especially within officialdom which by its nature and controlling organization will NOT be thinking very widely about our situation.

Officialdom is preparing for their (presumed) confrontation with the space aliens. They are also preparing for their confrontation with the global populace where we all face them and say “WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK, DUDES?!?”

Which one scares them more?

Yet another question in our queue.

Do you trust Kash Patel? How about Trump? Had the thought occurred to you yet that neither may own their own minds any longer? Do the space aliens have mind control at the level where they can remotely control officialdom? What happens if this idea takes hold? How will officialdom contend with that aspect of our changing common shared reality?

Will this 3IATLAS be used as the entry point for officialdom to unveil the hidden reverse engineered alien tech? It’s seemingly ideally designed for that...a great opportunity where the populace is so freaked out that they will forgive/overlook the horror of 80+ years of officialdom crimes because they think humanity is facing an existential threat.

We may be facing extinction. We have NO FUCKING CLUE….well, the populace doesn’t. Officialdom may...we don’t know what those slimy worms are concealing.

Laughingly, officialdom doesn’t know either. Trump, read in on any of the UFO details? Probably not. Military ‘readiness’ relative to space aliens? ROFLMO!

Humanity faces some challenges here. We are not fucked though. This view is only in the minds of the gritology crowd where ‘random’, and ‘meaningless coincidence’ exist.

From the Ontology view, humanity is an active participant in this karmic thread emerging now from the continuous and expanding event-stream. We are co-creating it in this Now, along with, newly arrived, space aliens.

Basically, we brought them here...along with Universe. As something we need to experience.

Human life here on earth will never be the same. The complexity of the karma within the event-stream is compounding itself. One emerging thread already visible is the failure of the gritology paradigm itself. That collapse is going to leave a lot of butts very naked indeed.

We all paid our karmic ticket to be here at this time for this most epic show ever. For me the best part is watching all the clowns (officialdom) in their little cars and costumes. They are SO funny!