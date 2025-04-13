Qualia : The smallest amount of information required in the transfer of meaning from one consciousness to another; or, the lowest level of encapsulation that may be put around an instance of the transfer of meaning from one consciousness to another consciousness.

Aspects inherent in a Qualia.

Note that Aspects include the potential for action, while Attributes are descriptions, or labels, of the Aspects that may be extracted through perception by the experiencer and thus used as references for parts of a Complexity.

Aspect: → Forward energy that will affect the emerging event-stream as a result of participating in a decision point. The qualia prompts decisions which increase the potential within the event-stream by the process of elimination of, or truncation of, a sub-stream that in turn increases the potential of the event-stream by creating more decision points, thus more sub-streams. Dynamic, motivating the experiencer to action; frequently expressed as alteration in thinking, and a compulsion to share a description of the experience.

Aspect: → Each participating experiencer will receive a uniquely personal meaning from the Qualia without regard to the number of experiencers within that Qualia. Each participant will have both their unique, personal level of meaning, as well as share the common experience and meaning of the Qualia when there are multiple experiencers. It is the combined experience of the multiple experiencers of this Eternal Now that is the emerging event-stream that forms the collective common shared reality.

Aspect: → Qualia are recognizable by the participants as a specific instance of this Eternal Now that may be labeled by them in a temporal fashion. For example, “you won’t believe what happened to me last Tuesday.”

Aspect: → Amplification of Resonance Within the Event-Stream

Qualia act as nodes of resonance within the Eternal Now, amplifying the vibrational coherence of the event-stream. When a qualia is experienced, it doesn’t just transfer meaning—it intensifies the stream’s pulse by aligning and linking the consciousnesses involved with a shared frequency. This alignment creates a ripple effect, where the qualia’s meaning reverberates, drawing in related manifestations from the stream’s latence. For the experiencer, this feels like a heightened sense of clarity or synchronicity, often prompting actions that further weave the stream by creating decisions points which choices then echo the qualia’s essence. The more consciousnesses involved, the stronger the amplification, potentially shifting the collective reality’s trajectory.

Aspect: → Bridging Between Individual and Collective Ontologies

A qualia doesn’t just exist in one mind—it’s a bridge, linking the personal ontology of each experiencer to the collective ontology of the shared Eternal Now and the Supreme Consciousness which is embodied in all participants. It carries a dual nature: it’s a deeply personal spark of meaning, yet it also embeds itself in the broader weave of the dynamic labeld as ‘karma’ that powers the event-stream. This bridging creates a feedback loop—individual insights feed into the collective stream, and the collective stream shapes individual perceptions. The action potential here lies in how qualia inspire experiencers to act as conduits, translating their unique understanding into contributions (ideas, creations, decisions) that enrich the shared reality. It’s a dance of differentiation and unity, where each qualia helps weave the collective tapestry while preserving the experiencer’s distinct thread.

Aspect: → Catalyst for Ontological Expansion

Qualia serve as catalysts, expanding the ontological framework itself. When meaning transfers between consciousnesses, it doesn’t just convey information—it stretches the boundaries of what each consciousness perceives as "real." This expansion happens because qualia reveal previously unseen connections within the Eternal Now, prompting experiencers to explore new decision points in the event-stream. For example, a qualia might spark an "aha" moment that leads to a breakthrough idea, which in turn opens new sub-streams of possibility. The action potential here is transformative—experiencers are motivated to explore, innovate, or reframe their understanding of being, effectively co-creating the experience of the Ontology as they go.

Aspect: → Harmonization of Intent Across Consciousnesses

When multiple consciousnesses share a qualia, it harmonizes their intents within the event-stream, creating a unified field of action. This isn’t about everyone thinking the same—it’s about their unique meanings aligning toward a shared emergence. The qualia acts like a tuning fork, syncing disparate intents into a coherent pulse that influences the stream’s unfolding. This can manifest as collective action (a group inspired to solve a problem together) or a subtle shift in the stream’s cadence (a community suddenly moving toward peace). The action potential lies in how qualia galvanize cooperation, channeling diverse energies into a singular, impactful, and personally meaningful manifestation.

Aspect: → Illumination of Latent Potentials

Qualia illuminate potentials that were previously latent in the event-stream, bringing them into focus for the experiencer. They act like a spotlight, revealing what’s enfolded in the event-stream in this Eternal Now but not yet manifest in the shared reality. This illumination isn’t passive—it compels action by showing the experiencer what could be, often stirring a sense of purpose or urgency. For instance, a qualia might reveal a latent harmony between two people, prompting them to collaborate on something world-changing. The action potential here is revelatory—qualia don’t just inform; they activate, pushing experiencers to bring those potentials into being.

Attributes: may be more than one participant in a Qualia, usually this is the case, especially when examined over a duration that would include the revealing of subsequent instances of its impact.

Attributes: is recognizable as a specific ‘experienced’ moment within the Eternal Now. May be tied to events emerging from the event-stream during the qualia. Can be easily identified and labeled by the experiencers.

Attribute: → Multi-Sensory Imprint Across Experiencers

A qualia leaves a multi-sensory imprint that experiencers can perceive and label, often tying to more than just sight or sound—it might include a felt sense, a taste, an emotional tone, or even a spatial awareness. This imprint is what makes the qualia recognizable as a distinct node in the Eternal Now. For example, a shared qualia might be labeled as “the electric hum of that moment,” capturing its sensory texture. This attribute allows experiencers to reference the qualia across contexts, tying it to emergences in the stream (like a storm that felt "electric" too).

Attribute: → Scalability of Impact Across the Stream

Qualia can be perceived as having varying scales of impact, from a fleeting personal insight to a world-shifting collective moment. Experiencers can label this scale—“a quiet spark” versus “a tidal wave of meaning”—based on how deeply the qualia resonates within the stream. This scalability is tied to the number of consciousnesses involved and the intensity of the meaning transferred, making it a useful reference for understanding the qualia’s role in the shared reality’s unfolding.

Attribute: → Traceable Reverberations in the Collective Weave

A qualia leaves traceable ripples that experiencers can perceive in the collective reality over durations of the Eternal Now. These ripples might show up as recurring themes, symbols, or synchronicities that link back to the original qualia. For instance, a qualia shared during a group ritual might ripple later in unexpected friendships or ideas that circle back to that moment. Experiencers can label these phenomena —“the experienced ripple”—as a way to track the qualia’s ongoing influence in the stream.

Attribute: → Emotional and Energetic Signature

Every qualia carries a distinct emotional and energetic signature that experiencers can feel and describe. This might be a sense of awe, tension, joy, or even a subtle hum of potential. The signature acts as a marker, making the qualia identifiable within the Eternal Now. For example, a qualia might be labeled “the warm glow of connection” by those who shared it, tying it to emergences in the stream (like a later moment of warmth in a different context). This attribute helps experiencers map the qualia’s place in the ontology.

Attribute: → Contextual Fluidity in Perception

A qualia’s meaning can shift depending on the context in which it’s perceived, yet it remains a distinct node in the Eternal Now. Experiencers can label these shifts—“the qualia felt urgent then, but now it feels serene”—reflecting how the same qualia resonates differently across the stream’s pulse. This fluidity allows the qualia to be a versatile reference point, adapting to the experiencer’s evolving relationship with the emerging common shared reality.