Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lord Stevenson's avatar
Lord Stevenson
32m

Let us 'assume' a better outcome. (Law of Assumption)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
GP's avatar
GP
16m

Fodder for a great dystopian screeplay. Keep it coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 clif high
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture