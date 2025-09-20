That look on their face.

When the Visitors arrive, they won’t be seeking to talk with officialdom. Nor will they seek out religious leaders, or politicians, or ‘intelligence’ agents. Great social influencers will be ignored by the Visitors, as will collectivists of all flavors, and power.

They may seek out monks, isolationists, and some whom society has labeled as criminally insane. In previous Ages of Men, their personalities may have been labeled as prophets.

The Visitors will be seeking minds that complement their understanding and can participate in building a common shared harmonious reality. They will be seeking minds also immersed in the Universal River.

The River that Carries All Things can only be seen by the pressure of your Living Pulse in your illusionary Flesh.

This is how you will know those among you who are the true prophets as they will have that look on their face, that contortion, that grimace that comes from drinking from the River that Carries All Things...it leaves the aftertaste of blood.