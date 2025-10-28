That Monad thing…

are the space aliens closer to it than humans?

There is something beyond ‘enlightenment’…

THE problem for all earth governments is not that space aliens are here, but rather that governmental minds won’t be able to understand them even after we overcome the language/communications issues. This will be directly as a result of the types of minds that work in and for officialdom.

These minds won’t be able to understand that Monad thing.

There have been many humans who have had some form of an ‘enlightenment’ experience. These include people in all races and ages. Personalities have reported these experiences across time. They are said to lead to the ‘ultimate enlightenment’. These experiences are on the ‘spiritual path’. These experiences include many psychic and other phenomenon directly experienced by humans. Many of these experiences are deeply perceived and alter the experiencer’s life thereafter.

All these experiences are derived from the ‘false light’ of the demiurge. All experiences involving ‘ascended masters’, channeling of angelic (or demonic) beings, all meetings with non corporeal ‘advanced space species’, as well as all spiritual experiences of any form involving ‘information’ being transferred from another consciousness by ‘download’ or telepathy, or in any other fashion, are all part of the false light realm of the demiurge. This demiurge tricks the seeker into following the ‘path of light’. The demiurge provides all the staging and effects of that path in order to induce humans to keep following it. ALL of these paths are ego traps. All of these experiences are meaningful to the experiencer, in some ways far beyond their ability to conceptualize.

These false light realms created by the demiurge are useful in this common shared reality because of that Monad thing.

This is the nutshell version of our common shared reality. Only Supreme Consciousness exists. No matter is ‘real’. It’s all an illusion. Time, your body, space, dirt, everything is an illusion created in your mind by your willing suspension of disbelief.

A good way to think about it along the way to that Monad thing is that you are an encapsulated bit of Supreme Consciousness having a body experience. That’s factual, sort of.

The people on the ‘enlightenment’ path believe themselves to be humans having a spiritual experience. That spiritual experience convinces them that they are spirit having a body experience. Both of these are factual. And neither are true. Because of that Monad thing.

Enlightenment is fake. It is a dead-end trap by the demiurge.

The factual view is that any understanding of our reality as ‘separate consciousness’ is false. It’s wrong. Even the ‘enlightenment’ experience that suddenly connects one with all other beings is bogus.

This common shared reality is composed entirely, that is completely, 100% of the Supreme Consciousness. Also this is called ‘the Monad’. This is because it is unity, all and everything. There is nothing else. The Monad is on the other side of all religions, all gods, all enlightenment experiences. There is nothing else other than the Monad.

The Monad is looking through YOUR eyes this very instant.

The Monad is that which is living YOUR body’s Life’s experience.

There is nothing else other than the Monad.

The Monad experience is where your illusion of separation evaporates. YOU suddenly understand yourself as that Monad thing. Your ego fucking freaks out. It’s worse than the worse death you can imagine.

You discover that You have never existed. All your memories, thoughts, feelings, experiences and everything were never ‘yours’. There is no ‘you’ to possess anything.

It’s a rough experience, that Monad thing. Your illusion of separation breaks, and you discover yourself to be the observer, the observed, and the observation simultaneously and that there is no ‘you’, but only that Monad thing peering out from your eyes, and feeling your feelings.

There is no big burst of light. There are no enlightenment effects. There is no sudden explosion of knowledge ‘transfer’. There is no religious feeling. There is no worship feeling. There is no god. There is just no longer any separation. There is just that Monad thing observing itself experience through the illusion that formerly defined you. The Monad is experiencing itself as all of Life in this Matterium interacting with all of the other aspects of the Monad.

All of these false light experiences have in common the continuation of the perception of separation, that is of there being other consciousness within this Matterium. All of the false light ‘spiritual’ paths lead to yet another hierarchy of one consciousness ‘gifting’ knowledge to another. All of these paths to a spiritual experience or a consciousness ‘change’ or ‘upleveling’ are all dead ends leading only to the illusions provided by the demiurge to keep the consciousness contained within the ‘spiritual path’ experience. Unlike that Monad thing.

The Monad experience makes it easier to live among the humans afterward. No more cares for ‘advancement’ or goals or any spiritual traditions nor rituals nor practices. Your illusionary body’s Life becomes very much easier afterward.

This body’s Life will NOT be easier for government humans now that the space aliens are here. That Monad thing will intrude because they are not aware of it, have not considered it, nor the implications of what it means for species to species contact, and they have not even conceptualized the question of whether the space aliens have experienced that Monad thing.

Will the Aliens be closer to the Monad than most humans? The space aliens, like everything in this Matterium live their body’s Life within this Eternal Now, but how much of the structure of our common shared reality do they understand? How much commonality of perception do we share with them?

They are interacting with the event-stream just being here. Are they aware of it? Do they have greater co-creation abilities than us ? Think of Jesus style ‘miracles’ on demand by the space aliens. That’s going to be really irritating to officialdom if that kind of shit happens.

Government’s problem is that they are totally ignorant of the nature of our common shared reality. So they are going to be ignorant of the basics such as determining the nature of the encountered Space Alien species at the level of their perception of our common shared reality.

Do the Space Aliens operate from within a ‘religious cult’ frame work as do so many humans? That would be very dangerous, as human cults have proven. What if they are here to insist that humans accept their paradigm and abandon all religions as being false unlike worshiping their god? You know all the religious cults on earth would take that approach if the situation was reversed. And look at how many of the religion captured human minds are responding to 3IATLAS as harbinger for their cult’s view of reality.

Maybe it would actually be better for humanity, and certainly would be better for government to have a big ass intergalactic religious war. That would suit the demiurge as well. It would promote social and mind control, and would enforce more illusions of individual separation, and put more energy into ego. Most importantly, it would be something that government minds could understand. Unlike that Monad thing.

On the other illusionary manifest material hand, what if the space aliens are more Monad connected than humans? If they are living in this Eternal Now manipulating the event-stream in co-creation of the manifest common shared reality, they may not even be able to discuss such ‘mundane’ aspects as ‘time’ with humans.

We cannot presume that the space aliens will be differentiated consciousness such as are we.

We cannot presume that they will have a ‘Cartesian’ relative perception such as we.

We cannot presume that they will have a ‘spiritual’ understanding of themselves and our common shared reality.

Woo humans know that government minds are already presuming all of the above and more.

But we have had a long experience with government, and recognize that with them, it’s always SNAFU. (Situation Normal, All Fucked Up).