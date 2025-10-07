Adjustment Period; or The BIG UGLY!

Just another Tuesday in the Woo...

So 3IATLAS is ALIENS!

It’s Fucking DISCLOSURE!

And all humanity’s governments know this.

The USA government ‘shutdown’ is no mere coincidence. It is very meaningful.

For one, I am pleased. Been waiting for this to emerge from our event-stream for fucking ages.

I am happy about it. Well, mostly I am just happy these days because of how successful Heidi and I are at creating us as a couple, our mutual work with consciousness, the event-stream, and all that. Universe says we will be producing something together that is favored, and will aid in Universe’s plans for humanity. We can get into that aspect later. Some of that happiness spills over to the Aliens. I really am pleased about them too.

That part works this way: I was three years old staring out into the dark and cold Alaska night sky with my father, when I saw my first UFO. We both saw it and he talked to me about it. Not as a small child, but as another human witnessing the truly unexplainable. I did not understand much, but I did get that my father, the towering source of my entire world, did not know what were those fascinating lights in that dark night sky. He wanted to know. As did I. From that day til this.

So now some 69 years later, here we are.

All the governments know that Aliens, in the form of 3IATLAS now have an undeniable presence in our solar system. Unlike all the UFOs seen here on earth, and in near earth orbit, the governments can’t deny 3IATLAS exists.

So we are here, and our Eternal Now has new residents. That part is going to take a long time for most of Humanity to accept and integrate.

Acceptance won’t come easy.

Acceptance of the material presence of space aliens, another species demonstrably more techy than us guys, perhaps even more intelligent, is going to be rough. Just that concept will be a destructive force for our common shared reality.

Poof….! And another one, another cherished human ‘understanding’ bites the dust!

Religions! Flaming masses of manure filling the collective streets with anguish, and pollution as they die miserably in the twisting agony of illusions perishing in the light of day.

This will be the BIG UGLY! Many many many human minds are captured by religion, and they will not do well in this ‘Adjustment Period’. They will act out badly as the support for their ‘reality’ fades away in their minds. This area has been a point of deep concern for the USA government since the 1960s.

Anything our minds may conceive of is very likely to manifest during the Adjustment Period. It’s going to be completely unhinged and flapping in the Winds of Alien induced Change.

Expect all religions to be challenged to their core. Expect NONE to transition unchanged. NO religion will resemble their current state in less than two years. None.

Modern religions will die. Old religions will be resurrected. New religions will emerge. Then all will die and we will start over again. This is just in the early years of this Adjustment Period. It’s the BIG UGLY and it moves as slowly as Humanity’s collective understanding.

Social conventions! Old ways will be gone. A completely new, global, in a way that means across all Humanity, social order is emerging.

All the purple and blue haired people will be rapidly moving to reintegrate into the more general human social order as the reality of the Aliens being just over there on Mars is absorbed. Social constraints will become much more meaningful. Especially as the religions flop around on the ground and shit themselves to death. Humans will need new social props for cohesion. We will naturally begin enforcing a more strict, likely more formal, social code of conventions.

Especially during the Wild Woo early days of the Adjustment Period.

These early days ahead will bring out the worst of the grifters and mentally ill from the Woo. These will rise, flash into awareness and then die rapidly in the chaos of our common shared reality having to accommodate real aliens, and not the ‘spider beings from Mars’, or the Tall Peladians, and those stinky Reptilians.

Humanity’s delusions are all going to surface. They have to see the light before they perish in our emerging new common shared reality. This will have it’s good aspects in that the Woo will be cleaned out, made fresh as the bullshit grifters and their imitators and followers drift off to become mere footnotes in pending historical records.

It’s here in this Eternal Now. Sitting right over there, next to you. Look to your right. It’s Disclosure. Nothing, NO THING about Humanity will ever be the same again.

We can be absolutely sure about a few points; Aliens don’t care how we organize ourselves. They may not even recognize what we call as ‘leaders’ or government. That’s actually quite likely.

We can also be sure that our government people, being all schooled, have no idea about how this reality works. That is they don’t understand psychic shit, this Eternal Now, the event-stream, and other aspect of our common shared reality. Their minds are captive to the old, failed, paradigm of the gritologists of academia, the ‘rational materialists’ whose day is announced as Long Past with the arrival of Aliens in vehicles that our guys can’t even understand.

Universe prepared me for this period for all of my body’s Life. It’s fitting that I have had a 69 year training period. Managing this level of Woo transition will require a delicate, thoughtful, mature, and masterful touch of a deeply thinking mind. None of those qualities are to be found in government.

There are a few of us humans who do know, who live in a different paradigm, a different reality, in this Eternal Now, watching and manipulating the manifesting event-stream, who will be interacting with the Aliens. This scares government as well. Fundamentally, government minds are fearful minds.

For us old phartes here in the Eternal Now, out here in the Woo, it’s just another Tuesday.

*****

Here’s how the government of the USA has been thinking about this day since 1960.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/api/citations/19620001145/downloads/19620001145.pdf