The Articles of Agreement for the Space Piracy Expedition

It’s a serious democracy.

Unlike Naval warships, Pirate Vessels were run as democracies. Many crew members were freed slaves held by British slave ships that were taken as prizes by the pirate.

They functioned as self-enforcing collectives with a central goal, and ethos.

Below you will find the base agreement that will be offered to those invited to sail on my Space Piracy adventures. This is developed from one of the most successful of such agreements, penned by the men of Bartholomew Roberts, aka “Black Bart”.

The funny part is that you think all this is a joke.

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Articles of Agreement for the Space Piracy Expedition

These Articles shall govern all crew who sign (or biometrically affirm) them. Every signer has equal voice and equal claim to the fortunes of the voyage. The Captain is elected and may be removed by vote. All major decisions — targets, division of spoils, discipline — shall be settled by simple majority of the full crew.

I.

Every crew member has an equal vote in all matters of consequence. All shall have equal access to fresh provisions, consumables, fuel rations, oxygen, and recreational stims unless scarcity requires a crew vote for rationing.

II.

Every crew member shall have a fair turn boarding captured vessels for personal salvage (in addition to their share of the total prize). Defrauding the Company of plunder, data-cores, artifacts, or valuables worth more than one standard credit unit shall be punished by spaced ejection or marooning on a barren rock. Theft between crew shall be settled by immediate hearing and lesser punishment (ear/nose equivalent: public shaming broadcast + loss of share).

III.

No gambling for money, crypto, or valuable shares while under way. Friendly games for entertainment only are permitted.

IV.

Ship-wide lights, non-essential systems, and general noise shall dim at the end of the standard watch cycle (equivalent to 22:00 ship time). Any crew wishing to continue revelry must do so in designated recreation areas or the observation deck so as not to disturb those on rest.

V.

Every crew member shall keep their personal weapons, vac-suit, tools, and assigned station equipment clean, charged, and ready for immediate action. Failure to maintain gear shall result in loss of share until corrected.

VI.

No minors or non-consenting persons shall be brought aboard. Any crew member found smuggling or coercing passengers for personal reasons shall face death by airlock. Consensual adult companions are permitted only by full crew vote and must sign the Articles.

VII.

Desertion in battle, abandonment of post, or betrayal of the ship shall be punished by death. Cowardice or refusal to fight when the Company is engaged shall result in marooning or spaced ejection.

VIII.

No striking or fighting aboard the vessel. All personal quarrels shall be settled planetside, on a neutral station, or in a designated duel area after the current operation is complete. The Company shall provide seconds and medical support.

IX.

No crew member shall speak of dissolving the expedition or returning to civilian life until every signer has received at least 1,000,000 standard credits (or equivalent in valuable cargo/tech) clear of ship expenses.

Any crew member who loses a limb, eye, major organ, or suffers permanent disability in service shall receive 800,000 credits from the common fund plus priority medical regeneration. Lesser injuries compensated proportionally.

X.

Division of all prizes:

Captain and Quartermaster: 2 full shares each

Pilot, Chief Engineer, Gunnery Officer, and Boarding Leader: 1.5 shares each

All other officers and specialists: 1.25 shares

Regular crew: 1 share each

Ship’s AI / sentient systems (if applicable): 0.5 share allocated to maintenance and upgrades

XI.

The ship’s entertainers, musicians, holovid artists, and morale officers shall have one full rest cycle per standard week. During active operations or emergencies this privilege may be suspended by crew vote.

Additional Standing Rules

The Company’s doctor (or medical AI) shall receive one full share and priority salvage rights for medical supplies.

Captured vessels may be voted to be kept as prizes, scuttled, or released for ransom.

All crew shall have the right to leave the Company honorably at the conclusion of any successful cruise, taking their full share.

These Articles may be amended only by unanimous consent of the entire crew.

Sign Below (or biometric seal):

I do hereby swear upon my life, my honor, and the fear of the vacuum of space, or marooning on distant worlds, to abide by these Articles and to stand by my crew as they stand by me.