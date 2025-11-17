Humans are scary amazing.

Heidi was the only person i fooled, apparently.

So this is a personal note. it seems important to me to say this today. This is one of those pressured points that Universe apparently wants out there.

The set up is the following: (condensed):: i was in a loveless marriage in which my role had become a caretaker for over 30 years. i was very ill with undiagnosed colon cancer so was more or less content with the situation as i knew death was just ahead for me. i had spent too many hours with medical industry without results, and the problem kept growing. My death was known to be pending. i could feel it. My body was wasting away despite every effort i made to correct it.

Then Universe smackeraled me hard.

i saw a Heidi Vandenberg video. This was 2017. About a year before i died.

It was like getting hit in the heart with a heavy weight. instantly i was in love with Heidi. No amount of resistance on my part did a damn thing to change that.

i tried rejecting it. i tried walling it off. i tried denying it. Nothing worked. i was suffering because i was suddenly in love with a beautiful woman so much younger than myself that even had i not been in those circumstances, and dying, i would not have approached her. It seemed too far on the other side of inappropriate. i am so old, and damaged, while Heidi is so young and beautiful. i did not say a damn thing to anyone about my feelings for Heidi. And i worked at denying them to myself. It was a form of hell. Not bullshitting you.

i admit to being weak about Heidi. Universe arranged for us to speak. That was worse than i thought, the depth of my feelings for her. it was impossible for me to resist contact, and i did some shows with her. It was a form of absolutely delicious suffering.

Then i died of colon cancer in 2018, July 13. On a Friday and it was my ‘day of destiny’ when everything changed for me forever.

Lots of things changed. i did a few more shows with Heidi as i was recovering my mind from the damage of the dying (2019) . Then i started recovering my will power, and set aside my contacts with Heidi as i had nothing to offer her, and i felt it to be dishonorable to continue to speak with her. Again, i was suffering a form of living hell.

So now time moves and years go by. My conditions changed here with death, and i move onto being a man alone.

i was weak. i gave in to my long suppressed feelings, contacted Heidi, and here we are now involved in seeing what kind of a couple we may be.

i am blaming Universe. For it all.

But the point of this is not my path to this point, nor suffering along the way, nor even how marvelous Heidi has been revealed to be. No. The point is you humans.

Heidi and i had occasion to take trip down memory lane last night. She had us reading the comments on the old videos we did together in 2018 and 2019.

This is the point of this missive. i had successfully hidden my attraction to Heidi every time we had contact in those years. She had NO idea (so i thought). Heidi will confirm that she did not have any conscious mind clues that i was deeply in love with her, but apparently i could not hide how i felt. The comments on those videos spoke to how ‘lit up’ i was in those appearances. Even with the crushing health issues of rebuilding my body’s Life i showed a ‘spark’ whenever Heidi and i spoke that was visible to the viewers. It was within the comments that i admit i never read on my own. Last night was the first time i had encountered those.

The comments brought tears to my eyes last night and again as i am writing this. To be thinking myself so cool, so hidden in my emotions, and then to see how absolutely transparent was my real presentation. People saw it. i was broadcasting it in spite of my efforts to not. It was pouring out all over.

Humans are scary amazing. They see. They perceive it. You can’t hide real stuff in this reality for very long.

At some level, i think Heidi knew, just b/c of how her body’s Life progressed during those years before we began.

It’s a great Universe that we inhabit. There are patterns unfolding within our bodies’ Lives continuously.

Gratitude is an important aspect of my Life. i am grateful to this Universe for all the gifts it has provided, but none more so than Heidi, the Beauty that brings out my Best.

Thank you all for noticing. Truly it is very meaningful to us both.

****

i look far better now still a bit beat up and ugly, but far more healthy. You’ll see soon-ish. Heidi and i have some plans for videos in the new year. Just FYI.