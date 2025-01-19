The Black Blade

Our Enemy has chosen.

My work on forecasting these last 32 years has my mind aware, focused, floating on the emerging event-stream...out about 2 years or so.

It’s a peculiar perspective. An odd way to Live these last years of this body’s Life.

Such is my Path.

Every man chooses how they will meet their destiny.

Our Enemy has chosen.

Over these last 80 years, the enemy of Humanity, those the Woo People call the Secret Space Program, the Break-away Civilization, have been offered repeated chances to return, to disengage from their path of abuse.

They refused. Their reasons are their own.

Our Enemy has chosen.

We are in it now.

The event-stream is manifesting the emerging future.

Our Enemy has made their choice.

Now the Woo Warriors are making our choices.

i choose the Black Blade.

No karma accrues.

No quarter will be asked.

NONE will be offered.

That Time has past.

Their Time is nearly run out.

We are engaged.

Onegaishimas!