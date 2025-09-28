The concept is simple.

3IATLAS is the product of consciousness that is non human intelligence.

That 3IATLAS is within our inner solar system means that human consciousness is increasing in complexity due to this intrusion.

The event-stream in this Eternal Now is increasing in complexity precisely because non human intelligence consciousness is here. They are also participating in the event-stream.

Every aspect of humanity is increasing in complexity continuously which process has been escalated with the intrusion of the non human intelligence consciousness into our Now.

There will be noticeable effects large and small emerging within humanity. These effects are both psychic and manifest (as matter) changes.

There will be explosions of events made manifest as governments’ collective minds, and thinking collapse episodically with this non human intelligence consciousness intrusion.

The concept is simple; it’s a squaring of the complexity of our common shared, now with strangers, reality.