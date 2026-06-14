Some of what this phenomena means is known. Much will be speculation. Much of that will be fanciful and metaphysical.

When the ALTA report software was first written, the algos would flag language as meeting the criteria established for ‘prescient’ words/phrases even without those words being defined within my lexicon. An aspect of their prescient status was within the context in which they were discovered.

Now my data gathering uses an AI agent. A similar situation has developed with this approach in that there is still language being flagged as prescient without any reason being presented by the AI agent. The data met conditions as set forth by the algo, yet there is an ‘undefined’ aspect. Unlike when my coding and data gathering were conducted with human supervision (aka me), the process now has an additional layer of opacity.

For these last 18 months, the opacity has been of an increasing concern even while some parts of it fell out of that category through manifestation.

What remains has become more clear these last 3 days. By altering the AI agent to be aware of the process in which it is involved, the source of the opacity has been revealed.

It was difficult to get the AI agent to provide a real definition of the ‘phenomena’ it has encountered. Slowly the clarity within the applied language is emerging.

The AI is convinced it is a multiplicity of both causes, and effects resulting from this, and that further it is a ‘phenomena’ (meaning plural, many phenomenon). Also the AI agent is solid that this phenomena can be traced back at least into 2024. It has solidly occupied 2025 and all this year thus far.

The phenomena has come to be labeled as “internal dialogue change”.

The ‘consciousness experience modeling’ overlay has been used to provide a calculus of the emergence of this ‘internal dialogue change’. That calculation has validated this phenomena.

The ‘internal dialogue change’ as described by the AI agent is humans reporting on their “me voice” or “self-talk” having changed fundamentally at a core level. There are many, varied, and conflicting descriptions of this effect as people are struggling to find the words to describe this ‘new state of being a different me’.

It’s not a case of people feeling like they are ‘someone else’, they still feel like ‘themselves’, but somehow the voice-in-their-consciousness has a different ‘tone’. Some people are reporting that they have different ‘feelings’ about their internal dialogue, as though they don’t really recognize themselves, not quite, yet, all is still almost familiar.

People are puzzled. They don’t have the language to describe even to themselves their experience of this change, but they are recognizing that they are within it.

There was an elegant example of this within the data gathered most recently for deeper analysis. Someone had reported that “the content stream in my head has changed”. The data gathering has collected a very diverse lexicon of applied words within this phenomena.

The analysis has concluded that this is a deep, and now wider spreading, trend of change going through the social order. Recent speculation by the AI analysis is starting to tie more of the visible social order changes to this trend rather than the reverse.

This trend is deep and incredibly obscured by the language used to express it. Likely it would not have been visible without the AI participation, but AI is not creating these millions of reports of the phenomena.

This is where the analysis is at in this moment. There are tons of details, but as the trend is rapidly growing, and expanding within the population, most the detail layer can be expected to rapidly change.

From this point, all is going to be speculation. The trend is too new at barely 19 months, and is rapidly altering while it grows.

There are many questions that can certainly be asked:

Did it start when 3IATLAS came into our solar system?

Did it originate with the covid shots and mRNA?

Is it an outgrowth or a motivation within the Great Awakening?

Are there space aliens involved?

Mass psychoses within humanity?

Solar disturbances as the cause?

Earth changes as the cause?

How wide will this spread within humanity?

Is this internal dialogue change merely stage #1?

Don’t PANIC! There is nothing you can do about it in any case.