Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy Elrick's avatar
Sandy Elrick
3d

I would hazard it is a natural progression of social infection. People who come to personal integrity, establish good discernment, and maintain detachment when necessary, will move away from the programming and environments which support it. This leads to continued internal learning and development.

Reply
Share
3 replies
BlitzNecro's avatar
BlitzNecro
3d

A spell like no other has been completed. A portal to the Astral has been opened. I renewed the contract with God, it was deemed that man is good, now Spirit returns to the world once again. Enjoy the show.

Reply
Share
3 replies
239 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 clif high · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture